Monday, January 27, 2025
we-woman
Who Is Linda Yepes? Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s Leaked Photo With Trans Woman Resurfaces Amid Tariff War With US

Gustavo Petro


Colombian President Gustavo Petro is facing mounting controversy following a viral video that allegedly shows him with transgender newscaster Linda Yepes, sparking claims of infidelity and misappropriation of public funds.

The footage, shared widely on social media, appears to show Petro and Yepes walking hand in hand during the inauguration of Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino.

Despite widespread attention, Petro’s office has remained silent about the video, further fueling public curiosity and speculation.

Petro Denies Infidelity and Responds to Transphobia Claims

Petro, who has been married to philanthropist Veronica Alcocer since 2000, has neither confirmed nor denied being the individual in the viral footage. Instead, he used social media to assert his heterosexuality and denounce the backlash as “transphobic.”

The president condemned what he described as a “right-wing, exclusive, ignorant, and discriminatory society,” emphasizing that intimacy is a personal matter, and vowing to preserve his privacy.

Linda Yepes Responds to Death Threats

Linda Yepes, the transgender woman at the center of the controversy, addressed the issue during an interview with Univision.

While she acknowledged visiting Panama, she refrained from discussing further details about her interaction with Petro. Following the video’s circulation, Yepes revealed that she had received death threats, adding to the tense atmosphere surrounding the incident.

The controversy has sparked heated debates across Colombia and beyond. Critics have raised concerns about the use of public funds, questioning whether Petro used government resources for personal affairs.

Social media users have criticized the president, with some calling the situation an abuse of power. Despite the criticisms, Petro’s wife has remained silent on the matter.

Additional Challenges for Petro’s Administration

The controversy surrounding Petro comes at a time when his presidency is already under scrutiny. Petro, a left-leaning leader, has faced increased protests and public discontent since taking office in 2022, partly due to his reform plans.

In addition, the president’s family has been embroiled in allegations of corruption, involving his brother and son. Petro’s proposed constitutional amendments to push forward delayed social reforms have only intensified concerns over potential threats to Colombia’s democracy.

Criticism of Petro’s Foreign Policy

Petro’s foreign policy has also faced global criticism. Earlier in May, he announced that Colombia would sever ties with Israel, condemning the country’s actions in Gaza, which he referred to as “genocide.” This stance has further added to the mounting pressure on his administration.

The unfolding situation surrounding Gustavo Petro highlights the complexities of his leadership, as he faces growing public scrutiny on both domestic and international fronts.

ALSO READ: Hands Tied, No Water And Unbearable Suffocation: Brazilians Recall How They Got Deported From US

