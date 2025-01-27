Hands Tied, No Water And Unbearable Suffocation: Brazilians Recall How They Got Deported From US

This incident comes amid President Donald Trump’s intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration during his second term.

The Brazilian government has expressed strong disapproval and announced plans to seek clarification from the Donald Trump administration following the arrival of deported immigrants in handcuffs. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry described the treatment of the deportees as a “flagrant violation of human rights.”

A recent deportation flight from the United States to Brazil’s northern city of Manaus sparked outrage after 88 Brazilian immigrants were found shackled upon arrival. Brazilian authorities immediately intervened, ordering U.S. officials to remove the handcuffs, according to a statement from the Justice Ministry.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski reported the incident to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, condemning the “degrading treatment” of Brazilian citizens. The Foreign Ministry further stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it would demand an explanation from the U.S. government over this mistreatment.

Passenger Accounts of Harsh Treatment

Deportees recounted harrowing experiences aboard the flight. Edgar Da Silva Moura, a 31-year-old computer technician detained in the U.S. for seven months, claimed passengers were denied water and bathroom access during the journey.

“It was unbearably hot; some people fainted,” Moura told AFP. Another passenger, 21-year-old Luis Antonio Rodrigues Santos, described the conditions as a “nightmare,” with individuals suffering from respiratory issues during a four-hour air conditioning failure.

The flight, initially scheduled to land in Belo Horizonte, was diverted to Manaus due to technical issues. Reports also revealed that children, including some with autism, endured the same harsh conditions, prompting further criticism.

Response from the Brazilian Government

Footage broadcast on Brazilian television showed deportees disembarking with their hands cuffed and ankles shackled. To ensure dignity and safety, President Lula ordered a Brazilian Air Force aircraft to transport the deportees to their final destinations.

Despite the outcry, a government source clarified that the flight stemmed from a 2017 bilateral agreement rather than any recent immigration directives issued by Trump. It was also noted that the deportees carried valid documents, suggesting their consent to return home.

Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

This incident comes amid President Donald Trump’s intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration during his second term. Trump has declared a “national emergency” at the southern U.S. border, authorized military deployment, and increased deportations of undocumented migrants.

In a departure from previous practices, the Trump administration has also started using military aircraft for repatriation flights, with similar deportation operations targeting other countries like Guatemala.

Immigration Policy Controversy

While deportation flights occurred under prior U.S. presidents, the Trump administration’s aggressive approach and treatment of deportees have drawn widespread criticism. With approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, the debate over immigration policies remains highly contentious.

This incident underscores the growing tension between the U.S. and Latin American nations as they navigate the fallout of stricter immigration enforcement.

