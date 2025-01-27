Hamas To Release Six Hostages Including Arbel Yehud This Week

Hamas will release six hostages this week, including Arbel Yehud, a civilian at the center of a tense dispute. Israel, in turn, will allow Gazans to return to northern Gaza starting Monday.

In a significant development, Hamas has announced plans to release six hostages this week. Among those to be freed is Arbel Yehud, a civilian at the center of a controversy that led Israel to delay the return of Gazans to northern Gaza. This decision was confirmed by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas Releases Four Soldiers, But Yehud Remains Held

On Saturday, Hamas released four Israeli soldiers as part of the ongoing negotiations. However, Yehud was not among those freed, prompting Israel to accuse Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement. The deal, which was brokered to ensure the safe return of hostages, stipulated that Israeli civilians would be released first in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel to Allow Gazans to Return to Northern Gaza

In a parallel development, Israel has announced that from Monday, it will permit Gazans to return to their homes in the northern regions of Gaza. This comes after a tense period during which the return had been delayed.

The latest hostage releases and agreements are a pivotal part of the ongoing conflict and ceasefire discussions, as both sides continue to navigate the delicate and evolving situation.

