Who Is Massad Boulos? Tiffany Trump’s Father-In-Law Is Trump’s Senior Adviser On Middle Eastern Affairs

President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Dr. Massad Boulos, a prominent Lebanese-American businessman and father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, as Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs.

“I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs,” Trump shared on TRUTHSocial.

Highlighting Boulos’ extensive experience, Trump praised his legal expertise, international business acumen, and his role in fostering Republican values and coalitions with Arab American communities.

Trump Picks Senior Adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs

Boulos played a pivotal role in engaging the Arab American community during Trump’s campaign. He spearheaded numerous meetings across Michigan and other areas with significant Arab populations, working to address community concerns and shift support.

His efforts contributed to flipping some of the 300,000 Arab American and Muslim voters in Michigan, who had previously backed Joe Biden in 2020 but became disillusioned with his policies regarding Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon.

These meetings often included appearances by Richard Grenell, a former acting Director of National Intelligence, who was well-received by attendees.

Who Is Massad Boulos?

Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born businessman, moved to Texas as a teenager to attend the University of Houston. He began his career by joining his family’s automotive ventures in Nigeria, eventually rising to leadership roles at SCOA Motors and Boulos Enterprises.

He earned a degree from the University of Houston and eventually became a U.S. citizen. His family has a storied history in Lebanese politics, with connections to various factions, including Hezbollah.

In 2009, Boulos reportedly ran unsuccessfully for a parliamentary seat in Lebanon. He has maintained close connections within Lebanon’s Christian political circles, partly due to his father-in-law’s significant financial support of the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian party aligned with Hezbollah.

In an October interview, Boulos clarified his political stance, asserting that he is “not affiliated with any party in Lebanon” but has relationships with various Lebanese Christian leaders. He also disputed earlier claims by Arab News and the Associated Press that he had previously run for parliament.

Boulos described himself as a “friend” of Lebanese politician Suleiman Frangieh, leader of the Marada Movement, who has been endorsed by Hezbollah as a presidential candidate. Notably, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah publicly supported Frangieh’s candidacy in 2023 before Nasrallah’s death in a late-September Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

Boulos is the father of Michael Boulos, who married Tiffany Trump in 2022. Recently, he has been instrumental in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, focusing on strengthening support among Arab American voters, particularly in Michigan.

According to Axios, Boulos has also served as a key intermediary between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Trump, facilitating communication during critical moments in the campaign.

This combination of business acumen, political connections, and outreach efforts has positioned Boulos as a significant figure within both the Trump campaign and broader Middle Eastern political discussions.

Boulos has been described as a “dealmaker” and a strong advocate for peace in the Middle East. Trump praised him as a valuable asset to the administration, capable of representing U.S. interests effectively.

Massad Boulos’ appointment underscores Trump’s focus on fostering strategic relationships within the Arab American community and navigating the intricate political dynamics of the Middle East. His background in business and politics positions him as a key figure in shaping the administration’s policies in the region.

