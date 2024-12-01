Republican Senator Mike Rounds Extends Support To Outgoing FBI Chief Christopher Wray, Dubs Putin ‘Tyrant’

Mike Rounds also acknowledged that while Trump has the right to select his Cabinet, the nomination of Patel was not unexpected. "Every president wants people who are loyal to themselves," Rounds noted.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds expressed his continued support for FBI Director Christopher Wray, even after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Kash Patel as the new director of the FBI.

Rounds praised Wray, stating that during private meetings, he had no issues with how Wray has managed his role. “When we meet with him behind closed doors, I’ve had no objections to the way he’s handled himself,” Rounds shared during an appearance on a channel.

He also acknowledged that while Trump has the right to select his Cabinet, the nomination of Patel was not unexpected. “Every president wants people who are loyal to themselves,” Rounds noted.

Kash Patel’s Views and Trump’s Nomination Rights

Patel, a long-time ally of Trump, has stirred controversy with his views. In his book Government Gangsters, he advocates for a significant overhaul of the Justice Department and the FBI, calling for the removal of officials he accuses of fostering “government tyranny.”

Patel has also been a vocal supporter of conspiracy theories about the “Deep State” and defended the actions of the January 6 rioters. While Wray’s tenure as FBI Director began in 2017 under Trump, he remains in the position unless Trump opts to remove him.

Rounds acknowledged the president’s authority to make nominations but pointed out that FBI directors typically serve 10-year terms, noting, “We’ll see what his process is and whether he actually makes that nomination.”

Senate’s Role in Confirmation Process

Rounds emphasized that while the Senate would give Trump “the benefit of the doubt” regarding his nominations, it would still fulfill its constitutional responsibility, which includes “advice and consent.” The senator explained that this process might involve some disagreements, but the Senate would ultimately uphold its role in the confirmation procedure.

On foreign policy, Rounds, a strong advocate for U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “tyrant.” He expressed skepticism about negotiating with Putin, stating that it would be a “major task” for any president to overcome the challenges posed by Russia’s demands, particularly regarding territorial concessions from Ukraine. Rounds emphasized that Putin’s lack of integrity in honoring agreements makes him an unreliable negotiator.

Regarding Trump’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, Rounds acknowledged Trump’s business acumen and belief in the effectiveness of tariffs.

He suggested that Trump intends to use the threat of tariffs to draw attention from foreign leaders and address issues like border security. However, Rounds also recognized the potential impact on South Dakota’s agricultural community.

He mentioned that farmers and ranchers were concerned about retaliation from other countries, particularly given the impact of similar tariffs in 2018, when China imposed tariffs on U.S. soybeans.

Despite the concerns, Rounds assured that South Dakota would support the president’s actions if tariffs were necessary to secure the border.