Who Is Richard Allen? Idiana Man Sentenced To 130 Years In 2017 Delphi Murders Of Two Teenage Girls

After years of heartbreak and unanswered questions, justice has finally been served in the haunting Delphi murders case. Richard Allen, a 52-year-old local pharmacy worker, has been sentenced to 130 years in prison for the brutal 2017 killings of teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Richard Allen, a 52-year-old man from Delphi, Indiana, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 130 years in prison for the 2017 murders of two teenage girls, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14. The Delphi murders case, which captivated national attention and drew interest from true-crime enthusiasts, concluded with Allen’s sentencing during a hearing that began at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Verdict and Charges

On November 11, a jury found Allen guilty of two counts of Delphi Murders and two counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping. The court sentenced him on two of the four counts, handing down the maximum punishment allowed under Indiana law.

Allen’s conviction marks the end of a long and arduous legal process that faced multiple delays. Legal proceedings were marred by a leak of evidence, the withdrawal and subsequent reinstatement of Allen’s public defenders, and other procedural hurdles.

A Community Shaken After Delphi Murders

The case has haunted the small town of Delphi, home to about 3,000 residents located 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The two young girls, known affectionately as Abby and Libby, were reported missing after a winter hike on a day off from school in February 2017. Their bodies were discovered the following day with evidence indicating their throats had been cut.

Allen, a longtime resident of Delphi, worked as a pharmacy technician at a local pharmacy just blocks from the Carroll County courthouse where his trial later took place. He was arrested in October 2022, more than five years after the murders, a development that came as a shock to the close-knit community.

Judge and Jury on Delphi Murders

The sentencing was presided over by Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. The judge, as well as the 12-person jury comprising seven women and five men, came from Allen County in northeastern Indiana. To ensure a fair trial, the jury was sequestered throughout the proceedings, which began on October 18.

The Delphi Murders investigation was notable for its inclusion of compelling and chilling evidence. Despite years without an arrest, the case remained in the national spotlight, with amateur sleuths and true-crime enthusiasts following every twist and turn. The arrest of Allen in 2022 brought renewed attention to the case and marked a turning point in the prolonged quest for justice for Abby and Libby.

Also Read: Government Shutdown Looms After Trump-Backed Bill Fails