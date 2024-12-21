Who Is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen? The Saudi Refugee Behind Germany’s Christmas Market Massacre

Four people, including a toddler, have died in a Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, Germany, committed by Saudi refugee Taleb al-Abdulmohsen. Known for his anti-Islamic views and far-right social media posts, he drove a BMW into a crowd, injuring over 160 people.

The death toll from the devastating Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, Germany, has risen to four, according to reports from local media cited by the Daily Mail. The attacker, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a Saudi Arabian refugee and psychiatrist, drove his dark BMW into a crowded marketplace on December 20 at 7 pm, causing widespread panic and destruction.

An adult and a toddler were killed instantly, while two more victims succumbed to injuries later. In addition to the fatalities, 78 people suffered minor injuries, and 86 others are still undergoing treatment for severe injuries in hospitals.

Who is Taleb al-Abdulmohsen?

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a psychiatrist and psychotherapy specialist from Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2006. He has lived in Bernburg since 2016, after being officially recognized as a refugee.

According to reports, al-Abdulmohsen had supported ex-Muslims—particularly women—in escaping Saudi Arabia after renouncing Islam. He was apprehended by German police at gunpoint minutes after the attack.

Well what a surprise. Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, the man accused of driving a car through the Christmas market in Germany appeared on the BBC in 2019.🙄 As seen here he claims to be an activist that brings migrants into Germany. Watch and share.😡 pic.twitter.com/12y75QC11a — Patriots Of Britain (@HoodedClaw1974) December 21, 2024

Alleged Magdeburg-terrorist Taleb Al Abdulmohsen says he is A LEFTIST: “And what I discovered as a leftist, is that leftists are the worst criminals on this planet, and I say this as a leftist, myself.” pic.twitter.com/vx40wnmtLz — Miró (@unblogd) December 21, 2024

Online Activity and Radical Views

An analysis of al-Abdulmohsen’s social media activity paints a disturbing picture. He had frequently expressed far-right sentiments, including support for Germany’s anti-immigration AfD party, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and controversial figures such as Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson.

His posts condemned Germany for allegedly promoting the “Islamization” of Europe and included graphic videos, such as a Muslim woman being stoned to death for having an affair. In one retweeted post, he asked, “Can you find one positive thing about Islam?”

Escalation Before the Attack

In the days leading up to the incident, his social media posts became increasingly intense. He accused German authorities of opening his mail and stealing items, including a USB stick. Hours before the attack, he released video recordings blaming German citizens for his alleged persecution.

“I hold the Germans accountable as citizens for the persecution I am experiencing,” he stated in one video. In another, he declared, “Currently in this country, the nation that is actively criminally chasing Islam critics is the German nation.”

Refugee Turned Attacker

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen’s actions have shocked the nation, raising questions about immigration policies and the integration of refugees. Although he had been living in Germany for nearly two decades, his online activity showed increasing discontent with the country’s policies and his perception of persecution.

His bio on social media accused Germany of persecuting female Saudi asylum seekers and claimed that the country’s agenda was to “Islamize Europe.”

German Authorities Respond

German authorities are investigating the motives behind this gruesome attack. The tragedy has sparked nationwide debates on the balance between welcoming refugees and ensuring public safety.

The attack also brings attention to the influence of radical ideologies and the dangers of unchecked online activities that promote violence.

