Who Is The Lawyer Who Defended Hindu Priest Chinmoy Das? Ramen Roy In Critical Condition After Being Brutally Attacked In Bangladesh

Prominent lawyer Ramen Roy, who is defending Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, was violently assaulted in Bangladesh and is currently in intensive care. ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed on Monday that Islamists attacked Roy’s residence, leaving him critically injured.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Das shared an image of the injured advocate, urging people to pray for his recovery. “Advocate Ramen Roy’s only ‘fault’ was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him. He is now in the ICU, fighting for his life,” Das wrote.

Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only ‘fault’ was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life.#SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu pic.twitter.com/uudpC10bpN — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) December 2, 2024

Rising Violence Against Hindus Under Current Regime

The attack on Roy highlights the increasing violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, under the current government in Bangladesh. Reports of targeted violence against Hindus and other minority groups have escalated, drawing international concern.

India has called on the Muhammad Yunus-led regime to ensure the safety and security of minorities amid the ongoing crisis.

ISKCON Devotees Pray for Protection

In response to the growing atrocities, ISKCON devotees gathered at the organization’s Albert Road center in Kolkata to hold prayers for the safety of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. Radharamn Das stated that devotees performed additional rounds of prayers and chanted the Hare Krishna mantra for several hours.

The group has also been conducting prayers and kirtans since last week to draw attention to the plight of Bangladeshi Hindus, who are reportedly enduring widespread persecution.

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on charges of sedition and subsequently denied bail, sparking protests across Bangladesh. Demonstrations by the Hindu community erupted in cities such as Dhaka and Chattogram, demanding justice and fair treatment.

Hindus, who once comprised 22% of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now account for just 8% of the country’s 170 million citizens. This significant decline has been attributed to decades of socio-political marginalization, migration, and periodic violence.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024, reports suggest over 200 attacks on Hindus in 50 districts, further exacerbating the community’s vulnerability.