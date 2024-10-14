Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

WHO Successfully Resupplies Hospitals in Northern Gaza After Multiple Attempts

The Director-General of WHO, announced that a joint effort had successfully delivered essential supplies to two hospitals in northern Gaza

WHO Successfully Resupplies Hospitals in Northern Gaza After Multiple Attempts

In a significant breakthrough, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that a joint effort between the WHO and the Red Cross had successfully delivered essential supplies to two hospitals in northern Gaza on Sunday evening. After multiple attempts throughout the week, aid finally reached Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals.

Nine Attempts to Reach Hospitals

“After nine previous attempts, we managed to resupply Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday,” Tedros said in a statement. The delivery brought much-needed relief to the struggling healthcare facilities in the region.

Critical Supplies Delivered

The operation provided life-saving resources to the hospitals, including:

  • 20,000 liters of fuel to Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to keep their generators running.
  • 23,000 liters of fuel to Al-Sahaba Hospital.
  • 800 units of blood and essential medical supplies to Al-Sahaba Hospital.

Ongoing Humanitarian Needs

While this mission is a step forward, Tedros emphasized that one-off deliveries will not be sufficient to meet the ongoing needs of the hospitals. “There is a sustained need for resupplying hospitals to keep them functional,” he said. He called for continued efforts to secure safe passage for humanitarian teams and supplies and urged for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

Also Read: Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

Filed under

Al-Sahaba hospitals HOSPITALS Kamal Adwan Northern Gaza Red Cross World Health Organization (WHO)
Lifestyle

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

