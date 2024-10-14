WHO Successfully Resupplies Hospitals in Northern Gaza After Multiple Attempts

The Director-General of WHO, announced that a joint effort had successfully delivered essential supplies to two hospitals in northern Gaza

In a significant breakthrough, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that a joint effort between the WHO and the Red Cross had successfully delivered essential supplies to two hospitals in northern Gaza on Sunday evening. After multiple attempts throughout the week, aid finally reached Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals.

Nine Attempts to Reach Hospitals

“After nine previous attempts, we managed to resupply Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday,” Tedros said in a statement. The delivery brought much-needed relief to the struggling healthcare facilities in the region.

.@WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week: – 13 critical patients from Kamal Adwan hospital were transferred to Al-Shifa hospital. The hospital is overwhelmed and still serving around 60 in-patients… pic.twitter.com/jSmdC93dtP — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 13, 2024

Critical Supplies Delivered

The operation provided life-saving resources to the hospitals, including:

20,000 liters of fuel to Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to keep their generators running.

to Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals to keep their generators running. 23,000 liters of fuel to Al-Sahaba Hospital.

to Al-Sahaba Hospital. 800 units of blood and essential medical supplies to Al-Sahaba Hospital.

Ongoing Humanitarian Needs

While this mission is a step forward, Tedros emphasized that one-off deliveries will not be sufficient to meet the ongoing needs of the hospitals. “There is a sustained need for resupplying hospitals to keep them functional,” he said. He called for continued efforts to secure safe passage for humanitarian teams and supplies and urged for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.