Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump? Gunman Was Allegedly A 20-Year-Old Man Named Thomas Matthew

Thomas Matthew has been identified as the gunman behind the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. As investigators examine the events leading up to the attack, they are seeking to understand the 20-year-old’s background, motives, and any connections that might explain his actions.

Reports indicate that Matthew was on the roof of a manufacturing plant when one of his bullets grazed Trump’s ear.

Who Was Thomas Matthew?

According to the NY Post, Matthew, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was the assailant in the attack on Trump during a rally.

The shooter was positioned 130 yards away from the stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds, where the campaign event was taking place. Secret Service snipers neutralized him and discovered an AR-style rifle at the scene.

The Secret Service later announced on social media that Trump had been safely transported to a local hospital.

Matthew, who was shot and killed by Secret Service agents, was from Bethel Park, a small town about 40 miles south of the rally location. His motive for attacking Trump remains unclear. In addition to injuring Trump, Matthew’s actions resulted in the death of an uninvolved person and the critical injury of two others at the rally.

What Did The FBI Say?

During a press briefing held a few hours after the shooting incident involving Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania, FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek stated, “At this time, we are not prepared to identify the shooter. We are close to that identification. As soon as we are 100 percent confident who that individual is, we will share it with the press.”

Rojek also noted that the FBI has not yet determined the motive behind the assassination attempt, which resulted in one fatality and two critical injuries.

“We do not currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was,” he said. The FBI is the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation into the assassination attempt.

Multiple shots were fired at the Butler rally, targeting the former President. Trump reported that one of the bullets grazed the upper part of his right ear. The incident left one person dead and two others critically injured. Visuals showed Secret Service agents escorting Trump to safety, with blood visible on his face.

