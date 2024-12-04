Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Was Chiung Yao? Renowned Taiwanese Author Commits Suicide At 86 Leaving Behind A Cryptic Message

Born in 1938 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chiung Yao—whose real name was Chen Che—relocated to Taiwan with her family after the Communist Revolution in 1949.

Who Was Chiung Yao? Renowned Taiwanese Author Commits Suicide At 86 Leaving Behind A Cryptic Message

Taiwanese romance author Chiung Yao, widely known for her influential work in Chinese-language literature, has passed away at the age of 86. According to reports from Taiwanese media, she died by suicide at her home in Tamsui, New Taipei City.

In a note she left behind, Chiung Yao, the creative force behind the 1998 hit TV series My Fair Princess—which catapulted actresses Zhao Wei, Ruby Lin, and Fan Bingbing to stardom—expressed her desire to take control of her passing rather than endure the frailty of old age. “I am the ‘spark,’ and I have burned with all my strength. Now, before the flames fade, I choose to leave gracefully,” she reportedly wrote.

Emergency services found her unresponsive at her residence around 1:22 pm, local sources revealed.

Born in 1938 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chiung Yao—whose real name was Chen Che—relocated to Taiwan with her family after the Communist Revolution in 1949. She grew up there and later emerged as one of the most renowned Chinese-language authors, with a legacy that includes numerous bestselling novels.

Her works, many of which have been adapted into successful films and television dramas, earned her a reputation as one of the most beloved romance writers in the Chinese-speaking world. Titles like My Fair Princess and Fantasies Behind the Pearly Curtain remain cultural landmarks.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Taliban Bans Women From Midwifery And Nursing Courses, Worsening Health Sector Crisis 

Filed under

Chiung Yao Latest world news suicide china Taiwanese author Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Real Madrid Aim To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot With A Win Over Athletic Club

Real Madrid Aim To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot With A Win Over Athletic Club

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

Rohtang Pass Closed Due To Black Ice; Safety Advisory Issued For Tourists

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches On The New Maharashtra CM

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches...

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox