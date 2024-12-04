Who Was Chiung Yao? Renowned Taiwanese Author Commits Suicide At 86 Leaving Behind A Cryptic Message

Born in 1938 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chiung Yao—whose real name was Chen Che—relocated to Taiwan with her family after the Communist Revolution in 1949.

Taiwanese romance author Chiung Yao, widely known for her influential work in Chinese-language literature, has passed away at the age of 86. According to reports from Taiwanese media, she died by suicide at her home in Tamsui, New Taipei City.

In a note she left behind, Chiung Yao, the creative force behind the 1998 hit TV series My Fair Princess—which catapulted actresses Zhao Wei, Ruby Lin, and Fan Bingbing to stardom—expressed her desire to take control of her passing rather than endure the frailty of old age. “I am the ‘spark,’ and I have burned with all my strength. Now, before the flames fade, I choose to leave gracefully,” she reportedly wrote.

Emergency services found her unresponsive at her residence around 1:22 pm, local sources revealed.

Born in 1938 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chiung Yao—whose real name was Chen Che—relocated to Taiwan with her family after the Communist Revolution in 1949. She grew up there and later emerged as one of the most renowned Chinese-language authors, with a legacy that includes numerous bestselling novels.

Her works, many of which have been adapted into successful films and television dramas, earned her a reputation as one of the most beloved romance writers in the Chinese-speaking world. Titles like My Fair Princess and Fantasies Behind the Pearly Curtain remain cultural landmarks.