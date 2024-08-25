Who Was Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty? Indian-Origin Doctor Who Played A Significant Role During Covid Shot Dead In US

An Indian-origin doctor, Dr. Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, was tragically shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday, August 23. Originally from Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Peramsetty was a highly respected physician with 38 years of experience and was a co-founder of the Crimson Network, a group of local medical officers.

The Crimson Care Network Team confirmed his death in a Facebook statement, saying, “As many are aware, we have received news of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty’s passing. The Peramsetty family requests privacy as they grieve. They have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support. We will continue to honor him as he would have wished. Thank you for your understanding.”

In another post, the Crimson Care Network added, “Please keep the Peramsetty and Crimson Care Network families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our team will provide further statements in the coming days. We remain committed to honoring his legacy, and our clinics will continue to operate during this transition.” Dr. Peramsetty is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, all of whom reside in the United States.

Dr. Peramsetty graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1986, with specializations in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine.

He was also affiliated with the Diploma in Child Health (DCH) at Regional Medical Center and worked in multiple hospitals across five locations, including Tuscaloosa.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Peramsetty played a significant role in providing healthcare to those affected and was recognized with several awards for his contributions, according to local reports. He was also involved in social work, donating nearly $17,000 to Menakuru High School in Andhra Pradesh, India.

