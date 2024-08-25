Massive Air Strikes: Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah Rocket Launchers In Southern Lebanon

In a significant military operation early Sunday, around 100 Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets launched a coordinated assault on Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed that these strikes targeted over 40 launch sites to neutralize potential threats to northern and central Israel. The preemptive attack comes amid rising tensions in the region following recent missile strikes and targeted assassinations.

Hezbollah’s Response and Escalation

Following the Israeli strikes, Hezbollah retaliated by firing over 320 Katyusha rockets and deploying multiple drones towards northern Israel. The militant group announced that the barrage marked “the first phase” of their response to Israel’s assassination of Fuad Shukr, a high-ranking commander, in Beirut last month. They also stated that their complete retaliation would unfold over time, signaling further potential escalation.

Casualties Reported in Southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s health ministry reported three fatalities resulting from Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. One casualty occurred due to an Israeli drone targeting a vehicle in the village of Khiam. The Amal movement, an ally of Hezbollah, later confirmed that a fighter from Khiam was among those killed. Additionally, two individuals lost their lives following an Israeli assault on the village of Tiri, as per the health ministry’s statement.

Rising Middle East Tensions

The Israeli attack on Hezbollah coincides with heightened tensions between the two sides, particularly after a missile strike in the Golan Heights last month resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals. The situation further intensified following Israel’s targeted killing of Fuad Shukr.

The Middle East has been simmering with unrest for weeks, fueled by vows from Hezbollah and Iran to retaliate against an Israeli airstrike in Beirut and the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran. The conflict escalated further following the start of the Gaza war after Hamas’s attack on October 7. The situation remains precarious, with growing fears of a broader regional conflict involving multiple actors across the Middle East.

Also Read:Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast: 13 Dead, 14 Missing In Latest Migrant Crisis