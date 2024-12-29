Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Was Jimmy Carter’s Wife? Former US President Will Be Buried Beside His Partner For 77 Years Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy extends beyond her years as First Lady, embodying a life dedicated to service, empathy, and advocacy for vulnerable populations.

Who Was Jimmy Carter’s Wife? Former US President Will Be Buried Beside His Partner For 77 Years Rosalynn Carter

Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 100, after being in hospice care since February of that year. Rosalynn, 96, had died earlier on November 19, 2023, and was also in hospice care at the time, battling dementia. They will be buried together at their beloved home in Plains, Georgia, where they spent much of their life.

The couple lived in the same modest home in Plains, Georgia, for over 60 years. They built their two-bedroom ranch-style house in 1961, which remains largely unchanged. Despite their time in the White House, they maintained a simple lifestyle, often flying commercial and taking walks down the main street. Jimmy Carter, a lifelong churchgoer, also taught Sunday school for decades at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

The Carters’ home is situated near a pond that Jimmy helped create and a magnolia tree that was a sprout from a tree planted by President Andrew Jackson. After their deaths, the property will be turned into a museum by the National Park Service. The couple’s gravestones will rest beside a willow tree by the pond, symbolizing their peaceful and humble life.

The Carters were known for their deep, affectionate bond, which they shared with their family. They even created a unique phrase, “ILYTG,” meaning “I love you the goodest,” a tradition that has continued through their children and grandchildren.

The Carters’ family includes four children: John William “Jack,” James Earl “Chip,” Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff,” and Amy, along with their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Who Was Jimmy Carter’s Wife?

As First Lady (1977–1981), Rosalynn Carter redefined the role by actively engaging in public policy. She was deeply involved in promoting mental health awareness, becoming one of the earliest advocates for comprehensive mental health reform in the U.S. She also worked on issues related to caregiving, human rights, and poverty, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Rosalynn was a trusted confidante to President Carter, advising him on various matters and often attending cabinet meetings. Her influence was rooted in their close partnership and shared values, which emphasized service and compassion.

After leaving the White House, Rosalynn Carter continued her advocacy work. She co-founded the Carter Center with her husband in 1982, focusing on global issues such as health, democracy, and human rights. She remained a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity, frequently joining her husband in building homes for those in need.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy extends beyond her years as First Lady, embodying a life dedicated to service, empathy, and advocacy for vulnerable populations. Her partnership with Jimmy Carter was not just a personal bond but a professional collaboration that left a lasting impact on countless lives worldwide.

Longest Marriage Of Any U.S. Presidential Couple

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, held the record for the longest marriage of any U.S. presidential couple, with a union that spanned 77 years. The pair, who had known each other since childhood—Jimmy being three and Rosalynn a newborn—were married on July 7, 1946. Over their decades together, they raised four children, who in turn gave them 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Their marriage was filled with shared experiences, including Jimmy’s Navy service, his presidential campaign, their time in office, writing books, managing their family farm, and working with Habitat for Humanity to build homes globally. In a 2015 interview, President Carter said, “The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn,” calling it “the pinnacle of my life.”

ALSO READ: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100 Two Years After He Announced He Would Spend His Final Days In Hospice Care

Filed under

jimmy carter Jimmy Carter age jimmy carter wife

Advertisement

Also Read

Did Jimmy Carter Break Royal Protocol By Kissing The Queen Mother On Lips? Decoding The Scandal

Did Jimmy Carter Break Royal Protocol By Kissing The Queen Mother On Lips? Decoding The...

What Year Was Jimmy Carter The 39th US President? Celebrated Humanitarian Was Only 56 When He Left Oval Office

What Year Was Jimmy Carter The 39th US President? Celebrated Humanitarian Was Only 56 When...

Was Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jimmy Carter A Democrat Or A Republican? Everything Explained

Was Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jimmy Carter A Democrat Or A Republican? Everything Explained

Jimmy Carter Dies At 100, Here Are The Rarest Facts About The Longest Living President Of The US

Jimmy Carter Dies At 100, Here Are The Rarest Facts About The Longest Living President...

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100 Two Years After He Announced He Would Spend His Final Days In Hospice Care

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100 Two Years After He Announced He...

Entertainment

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small Pup While Hiding Face With A Hoodie

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly?

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox