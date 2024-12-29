Rosalynn Carter’s legacy extends beyond her years as First Lady, embodying a life dedicated to service, empathy, and advocacy for vulnerable populations.

Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 100, after being in hospice care since February of that year. Rosalynn, 96, had died earlier on November 19, 2023, and was also in hospice care at the time, battling dementia. They will be buried together at their beloved home in Plains, Georgia, where they spent much of their life.

The couple lived in the same modest home in Plains, Georgia, for over 60 years. They built their two-bedroom ranch-style house in 1961, which remains largely unchanged. Despite their time in the White House, they maintained a simple lifestyle, often flying commercial and taking walks down the main street. Jimmy Carter, a lifelong churchgoer, also taught Sunday school for decades at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

The Carters’ home is situated near a pond that Jimmy helped create and a magnolia tree that was a sprout from a tree planted by President Andrew Jackson. After their deaths, the property will be turned into a museum by the National Park Service. The couple’s gravestones will rest beside a willow tree by the pond, symbolizing their peaceful and humble life.

The Carters were known for their deep, affectionate bond, which they shared with their family. They even created a unique phrase, “ILYTG,” meaning “I love you the goodest,” a tradition that has continued through their children and grandchildren.

The Carters’ family includes four children: John William “Jack,” James Earl “Chip,” Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff,” and Amy, along with their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Who Was Jimmy Carter’s Wife?

As First Lady (1977–1981), Rosalynn Carter redefined the role by actively engaging in public policy. She was deeply involved in promoting mental health awareness, becoming one of the earliest advocates for comprehensive mental health reform in the U.S. She also worked on issues related to caregiving, human rights, and poverty, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Rosalynn was a trusted confidante to President Carter, advising him on various matters and often attending cabinet meetings. Her influence was rooted in their close partnership and shared values, which emphasized service and compassion.

After leaving the White House, Rosalynn Carter continued her advocacy work. She co-founded the Carter Center with her husband in 1982, focusing on global issues such as health, democracy, and human rights. She remained a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity, frequently joining her husband in building homes for those in need.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy extends beyond her years as First Lady, embodying a life dedicated to service, empathy, and advocacy for vulnerable populations. Her partnership with Jimmy Carter was not just a personal bond but a professional collaboration that left a lasting impact on countless lives worldwide.

Longest Marriage Of Any U.S. Presidential Couple

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, held the record for the longest marriage of any U.S. presidential couple, with a union that spanned 77 years. The pair, who had known each other since childhood—Jimmy being three and Rosalynn a newborn—were married on July 7, 1946. Over their decades together, they raised four children, who in turn gave them 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Their marriage was filled with shared experiences, including Jimmy’s Navy service, his presidential campaign, their time in office, writing books, managing their family farm, and working with Habitat for Humanity to build homes globally. In a 2015 interview, President Carter said, “The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn,” calling it “the pinnacle of my life.”