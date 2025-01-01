Who Was Tiger Bech? Former Footballer Killed In New Orleans Tragedy

Tiger Bech, ex-Princeton football player, was killed in New Orleans’ terrorist attack. His family and coach honor his spirited legacy.

Tiger Bech, a former Princeton Tigers standout and All-Ivy League kick returner, was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter on Wednesday morning. The assault left 15 dead and dozens injured.

Bech, known for his vibrant spirit and fierce competitiveness, played for Princeton from 2017 to 2019. His younger brother, Jack Bech, a former TCU receiver, paid tribute on social media, writing, “You inspired me every day. Now you get to be with me in every moment.”

After Princeton, Bech built a career as a stockbroker in New York but was in New Orleans for the holidays. Princeton head coach Bob Surace described Bech as “full of energy, full of life,” calling him a key competitor during critical moments on the field.

🚨 Breaking: Ex Princeton football player Tiger Bech was one of the people killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/QQsfjBXWlN — 𝒮𝑬𝐿𝒻 𝑀𝒜𝒟𝑬 (@_Self_Mad3) January 1, 2025

The attack occurred at 3:15 a.m. when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd before engaging in a firefight with police. Authorities have labeled the incident as terrorism, citing an Islamic State flag and explosives found in Jabbar’s vehicle.

This tragedy has cast a shadow over the festive season and delayed the Sugar Bowl. The FBI is investigating Jabbar’s affiliations to ensure justice for victims like Bech, a man remembered for his unwavering energy and love for life.

