Sunday, January 19, 2025
Why CapCut, The TikTok-Linked App, Was Banned In the United States

CapCut, the widely-used video editing app by ByteDance, has been banned in the US alongside TikTok due to national security concerns. The app, which boasts over 1 billion downloads, is no longer accessible in the United States following a federal law that mandates its ban.

CapCut, the popular video editing app owned by ByteDance, has ceased operations in the United States, following a federal law that has banned its use. With over 1 billion downloads, CapCut was widely used for creating vertical videos for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Alongside its sibling app TikTok, CapCut is now unavailable to users in the US due to concerns over national security.

What is CapCut? CapCut is a free video editing app that enables users to create professional-quality videos and graphics on both mobile and desktop devices. Released in the US in 2020, it quickly became the second most downloaded photo and video app on the App Store. As of recent reports, it has garnered over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, making it one of the most popular video editing apps.

CapCut is particularly known for its optimization for vertical videos, which are ideal for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Its ease of use and access to professional-level features have made it a favorite among amateur creators.

Why Was CapCut and TikTok Banned in the US? The US government’s decision to ban CapCut comes after national security concerns regarding TikTok, its parent company ByteDance, and the data practices tied to China. On January 17, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of a law that mandates TikTok be sold by ByteDance or face a nationwide ban. This decision also impacted CapCut, as both apps are under the same ownership.

The law, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, has bipartisan support due to concerns over data security. The ruling asserts that the law does not violate First Amendment rights to free speech and underscores the government’s concerns regarding how TikTok collects and handles data, potentially posing a security risk to US citizens.

Impact on CapCut Users in the US After the law’s enforcement, CapCut users in the US started receiving notifications indicating that the app was no longer available due to the federal ban. The notification stated:

“Sorry, CapCut isn’t available right now. A law banning CapCut has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use CapCut for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned! In the meantime, you can still manage your account data.”

CapCut’s suspension in the US highlights growing concerns over national security, particularly regarding the use of Chinese-owned apps. While the ban has affected millions of users, it is part of a broader effort to regulate the usage of apps that handle sensitive user data. With TikTok and CapCut both impacted by this ruling, the future of ByteDance’s apps in the US remains uncertain.

