Why Did Google And Boeing Donate $1 Million Each For Trump’s Inauguration?

The donations from corporate giants highlight the continued political and financial support Trump has received, with businesses in various sectors showing their backing for the event.

US aviation giant Boeing has confirmed its donation of $1 million (£812,600) to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. The company highlighted its longstanding tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees, having made similar contributions for the past three presidential inaugurations.

Boeing, which is currently navigating through a safety and quality control crisis, is also involved in building the next presidential aircraft, Air Force One, expected to enter service soon.

Google Joins Other Tech Giants in Supporting the Fund

Google has also pledged a donation to Trump’s inauguration fund, following in the footsteps of other tech leaders like Meta and Amazon. Additionally, Google announced that it would stream the event on YouTube, making the inauguration accessible globally. Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs, emphasized the company’s support by providing a direct link to the event on their homepage.

Other Major Companies Contribute to Inaugural Fund

A growing number of major American corporations are contributing to the fund, with oil giant Chevron also confirming its support. However, Chevron declined to disclose the exact amount of its donation. Bill Turene, Chevron’s global media relations manager, reiterated the company’s history of bipartisan support for inaugural committees.

Car Manufacturers Ford, GM, and Toyota Support the Event

In addition to the tech and energy sectors, prominent car manufacturers Ford, General Motors, and Toyota each donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. Their contributions reflect the broad business backing for the event, despite the growing political divide.

The inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, marks the beginning of his second term in office. The donations from corporate giants highlight the continued political and financial support Trump has received, with businesses in various sectors showing their backing for the event.

The contributions to the inauguration fund, alongside corporate involvement in streaming and media, reflect the importance of the occasion on a national and global scale.