Why Is Sednaya Prison In Syria Called A ‘Human Slaughterhouse? Prisnoers Forced To Suck Their Own Blood, Rape Fellow Inmates

Inside Syria’s Sednaya Prison, prisoners endured unimaginable torture, starvation, and forced violence, becoming victims of systematic abuse by Assad's regime. Survivors recount horrors including sexual assault, executions, and brutal mistreatment in what was known as the "Human Slaughterhouse."

Prisoners held in Syria’s notorious Sednaya Prison, often referred to as the “Human Slaughterhouse,” endured unimaginable suffering, including being forced to suck their own blood off the floor and sexually assault fellow inmates. Sednaya, located just outside Damascus, became infamous for the systematic torture, starvation, and execution of detainees, many of whom were political prisoners.

Torture, humiliation, and forced violence

Survivors of Sednaya Prison have given chilling testimonies, recounting a world designed to humiliate, degrade, and ultimately kill those trapped inside. These prisoners were subjected to severe beatings, physical abuse, and rape, often at the hands of prison guards. In some instances, inmates were even coerced into raping others as part of their torment.

A 2017 Amnesty International report documented the gruesome conditions inside the prison. The floors of cells were reportedly covered in blood and pus from injured prisoners, while dead bodies were collected each morning by guards. The lack of food, water, and medical care further compounded the suffering. Meals, when provided, were often scattered across the cell floors, mixing with bodily fluids from the wounded and deceased, forcing prisoners to ingest the gruesome leftovers.

Iron press, execution chamber used to crush and execute prisoners at Sednaya prison

Newly shared footage by Syrian rebels has revealed an iron press allegedly used to crush and execute prisoners at Sednaya, further supporting long-standing reports of the prison’s inhumane practices. The discovery of the press adds to a growing body of evidence detailing mass executions, which were carried out weekly at the prison.

Rebels liberated thousands of detainees in cities such as Homs, Aleppo, and Damascus. At Sednaya, former inmates recounted the terror they experienced, including mass hangings that occurred once or twice a week, often under the cover of night. “They kept them hanging for 10 to 15 minutes. Some didn’t die because they were too light, and their necks had to be broken,” said a former judge who witnessed the executions. Inmates, who were blindfolded during the process, had no knowledge of when their death would come.

Sadistic rules at Sednaya prison

The prison’s brutal system included strict and sadistic rules. Prisoners were forced to remain completely silent and motionless whenever guards entered their cells. Any disobedience was met with severe punishment, including death. “The horrors inside Sednaya were authorized at the highest levels of the Syrian government, intended to destroy any form of dissent,” said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International’s Beirut office.

Detainees were subjected to systematic deprivation. Food and water were withheld, and medical care was nonexistent. Survivors have described being tortured with various methods, including beatings with batons, cable burns, and sexual assault. Some inmates had their fingernails ripped out, and others were subjected to agonizing physical mutilation.

International outcry and calls for justice

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned the widespread atrocities committed in Sednaya and other detention centers. These acts of torture and murder have been classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, authorized by the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“The Syrian authorities must cease extrajudicial executions and inhuman treatment immediately,” said Maalouf. “Russia and Iran, as Assad’s closest allies, must press for an end to these murderous detention policies.”

As Syrian rebels gained control over key areas, they focused on liberating prisoners from Assad’s notorious jails. In one such instance, rebels filmed the dramatic moment when they freed women detainees, some of whom had children born behind bars. “We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and ending the era of injustice,” said one of the rebels involved in the rescue.

Despite these victories, the Assad regime’s tactics have continued to draw international condemnation. The use of chemical weapons, particularly in the 2013 Ghouta attack, remains one of the most heinous acts attributed to Assad’s forces. Despite overwhelming evidence, including a report from UN weapons inspectors, Assad has denied the use of chemical weapons, instead blaming rebel forces.

Also Read: Bashar al-Assad And Family Take Their $2bn Fortune To Moscow Where Family Owns ‘$40m Portfolio Of Flats