Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Why Israel Barred UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres From Entering The Country

Israel's foreign minister announced on Wednesday that he was barring UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country, citing Guterres’ lack of a clear condemnation of Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Iran had launched over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday amid rising conflict between Hezbollah, its proxy in Lebanon, and Israel. While many were intercepted, some bypassed missile defenses, though no casualties were reported.

UN Secretary-General condemned overall escalation

Guterres had issued a brief statement on Tuesday, referring only to the “latest attacks in the Middle East” and condemning the overall escalation of the conflict.

That same day, Israel deployed troops into southern Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Guterres’ failure to directly criticize Iran led to his being declared unwelcome in Israel. Katz emphasized that anyone unable to clearly condemn Iran’s attack, unlike many other nations, should not be allowed entry into Israel.

He also reiterated that Israel would continue defending its citizens and maintaining its national dignity, regardless of Guterres’ stance.

Antonio Guterres calls for urgent ceasefire

The Israeli government voiced frustration over Guterres’ response to the hostilities, noting that he had not yet condemned the October 7 massacre or sexual violence attributed to Hamas, nor had he led efforts to classify them as a terrorist organization.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the ongoing expansion of the Middle East conflict, criticizing the continuous escalations. He emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating that the conflict must come to an end.

Israel’s military announced late Monday that it had initiated a “focused and limited” ground campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that 95 people were killed and 172 injured in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

In Syria’s capital, Damascus, explosions were heard as news spread about Israeli forces launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Read More: Escalating Tensions: Israel and Iran In Armed Conflict | NewX Exclusive

Filed under

Antonio Guterres Iran missile attack Israel UN Secretary-General

