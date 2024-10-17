Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected!

The Hunter’s Moon is the third of four supermoons in 2024. Astrologically, this year’s Hunter’s Supermoon occurs in the sign of Aries—a fire sign known for its vibrant energy, passion, and assertiveness. Read below to find out which zodiac signs among the 12 will feel its impact the most!

October 17, 2024, will bring a celestial spectacle like no other—the Hunter’s Moon, which also happens to be the biggest supermoon of the year. This full moon is set to outshine all others, offering a breathtaking view to skywatchers across the globe. With a rich history, astrological significance, and an exciting visual impact, this supermoon promises to be the highlight of 2024’s lunar events. Here’s a detailed look at why this Hunter’s Supermoon is so special, when and how to see it, and the intriguing astrological influence it brings.

What Is the Hunter’s Moon?

The Hunter’s Moon is the name given to the first full moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Historically, it was named after the hunting season that followed the harvest. After farmers had reaped their crops during the September Harvest Moon, hunters would take advantage of the moonlight to catch game as animals prepared for the colder months ahead. The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that the term “Hunter’s Moon” has been in use for centuries, dating back to Native American traditions. It’s also known as the Falling Leaves Moon or Blood Moon, reflecting the changing autumn landscape and its reddish glow.

Why Is This Year’s Hunter’s Moon So Special?

In 2024, the Hunter’s Moon will not only mark the beginning of hunting season but also become the largest supermoon of the year. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. On October 17, the moon will be just 222,000 miles from Earth, making it appear about 10% larger and brighter than an average full moon.

The Hunter’s Moon is the third of four supermoons in 2024. Previous supermoons appeared on August 19 and September 18, but none have come as close as October’s, making it the most impressive. The final supermoon of 2024 will occur on November 15, known as the Beaver Moon, but it will not match the Hunter’s Moon in size or brightness.

When and Where to See the Hunter’s Supermoon

The best time to view the Hunter’s Supermoon is just after sunset on October 17, when the moon will rise on the eastern horizon and appear its largest and most colorful. Here are the key times for moonrise and sunset in major cities:

New York : Sunset at 6:13 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 6:14 p.m. EDT

: Sunset at 6:13 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 6:14 p.m. EDT Los Angeles : Sunset at 6:17 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 6:26 p.m. PDT

: Sunset at 6:17 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 6:26 p.m. PDT London: Sunset at 6:04 p.m. BST, moonrise at 5:52 p.m. BST

In India, the Supermoon will be observable from the evening of October 16 through October 18, with the prime time for viewing occurring at 4:56 PM IST on Thursday, October 17. NASA also notes that New Zealand and regions east of the International Date Line will be among the first to witness this supermoon, while those situated in the western United States will see it later on October 16. As per NASA, the moon will appear full for a duration of three days.

For the best viewing experience, find an open area with an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Enthusiasts should seek locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies to enhance their experience. Ideal vantage points include areas free from tall buildings, hills, or coastlines that face east. The moon will look most dramatic at moonrise, as its closeness to the horizon creates an optical illusion, making it appear larger and more orange than when it rises higher in the sky.

Will Weather Affect Viewing?

For those in the U.S., clear skies are expected in many areas, particularly in the central U.S. However, the National Weather Service warns that parts of Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and Nevada may experience cloud cover. These clouds could drift eastward by Thursday night, affecting parts of Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana. Still, even under moderately cloudy conditions, the brightness of the supermoon should make it visible to most viewers.

Astrological Significance: Supermoon in Aries

Astrologically, this year’s Hunter’s Supermoon falls in the sign of Aries, a fire sign known for its fiery energy, passion, and assertiveness. The Aries influence is expected to bring intense emotional energy, urging all zodiac signs to take bold actions, make important decisions, and embrace change. The Hunter’s Supermoon will feel like a turning point for many, bringing with it both opportunities for growth and challenges to overcome.

Impact on Zodiac Signs

While all zodiac signs will feel the effects of this supermoon, four signs—Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, and Libra—are likely to experience its energy more strongly:

Aries : This is your time to shine! The supermoon in your sign means you may face emotional triggers, but it’s also an opportunity to assert yourself, take risks, and embrace new beginnings.

: This is your time to shine! The supermoon in your sign means you may face emotional triggers, but it’s also an opportunity to assert yourself, take risks, and embrace new beginnings. Capricorn : You may be confronted by unresolved issues from the past. Use this supermoon to face your emotions and let go of old patterns.

: You may be confronted by unresolved issues from the past. Use this supermoon to face your emotions and let go of old patterns. Cancer : Your work-life balance could be a struggle during this time, so be mindful of burnout and find ways to ground yourself.

: Your work-life balance could be a struggle during this time, so be mindful of burnout and find ways to ground yourself. Libra: Anxiety may be heightened under the influence of this moon. Watch out for impulsive decisions, especially in relationships or professional life.

For those who practice astrology, the Hunter’s Moon is a powerful time for manifestation rituals. Since Aries is a fire sign, rituals that incorporate flames (such as candles) or movement (like dancing) can help harness the supermoon’s dynamic energy. Whether it’s setting intentions for personal goals or reflecting on emotional growth, this supermoon offers a rare opportunity to tap into deep inner strength.

Supermoon Rituals and Manifestations

Astrologers suggest using the energy of this Aries supermoon to manifest your dreams and desires. This can be done through physical action, such as repeating a goal or taking steps toward a project, or through meditative practices that focus on courage, passion, and self-expression. Here are a few mantras that can be used during this time:

“I am courageous in the creation of my life.”

“I ignite and unleash my inner fire.”

“I am the master of my destiny.”

What’s Next? The Beaver Moon in November

If you miss the Hunter’s Moon, don’t worry—the next full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will occur on November 15, 2024. While it will also be a supermoon, it won’t be as close or as large as the Hunter’s Moon. Nevertheless, it will still provide a beautiful lunar display and is worth marking on your calendar.

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Year Event!

The Hunter’s Supermoon on October 17, 2024, is not just any full moon—it’s the most impressive and brightest supermoon of the year, making it an event you don’t want to miss. Whether you’re a seasoned skywatcher or simply curious, this celestial phenomenon will offer a breathtaking sight and a chance to experience the wonder of the universe.

