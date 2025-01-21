Why Spain’s Deputy PM Yolanda Diaz Is Withdrawing From Elon Musk’s X Platform?

The countries' deputy prime minister, Spain, has announced her resignation on the platform supported by Elon Musk, known as X, due to their support for xenophobic ideas and controversial behavior from Musk. Other members of her party, Sumar, have followed suit.

Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s Labour Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving Elon Musk’s social media platform X. The decision was made based on the behavior of Musk, especially during recent events surrounding President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In an interview with state broadcaster TVE, Diaz explained her choice, saying that she could no longer support “a platform which encourages xenophobic ideas, undermines human rights, and fuels extreme right-wing movements all over the world.” She noted that it wasn’t an easy decision but highlighted that it had to be based on ethical principles.

“The algorithms of this platform promote ideas fundamentally against what I believe in, and I cannot continue to be a part of that,” Diaz said. Her resignation also had much to do with Musk’s recent public behavior—the actions and speeches that have sparked controversy.

Musk Angered By Controversy On His Inauguration Day

Diaz decision comes on the heels of an incident at an inauguration-related event for Donald Trump after Musk makes a gesture with his arm in a manner similar to the Nazi salute by some commentators. The incendiary moment set off a firestorm on the internet. The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks forms of antisemitism, chimes in, suggesting that the gesture might have seemed awkward but was more probably an “enthusiastic moment” than an intentional Nazi salute.

Musk, however, dismissed the criticism, calling it a “tired” attack aimed at the X platform. Despite Musk’s dismissal, the incident contributed to Diaz’s growing discomfort with the platform.

Diaz And Her Party’s Position

She declared that, in her new decision, she will stop uploading political and personal posts on X. This, however, does not mark an exception. Other figures within her hard-left political coalition called Sumar also announced leaving the platform.

According to reports, Diaz’s recent action is seen within a more comprehensive pattern that describes how different political figures increasingly take distance from the company X owing to its governance structure and policy decisions on posted content.

Earlier this month, the German Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced they too were ending their use of X. The German Defence Ministry cited increasing dissatisfaction with what was happening on the platform and became the latest of several UK and German universities that have cut ties with the platform over the past few months.

Global Impact Of Social Media And Content Moderation

The step of Diaz will raise questions about the responsibility of social media platforms toward public discourse. With governments and public figures criticizing platforms such as X for their role in promoting certain ideologies, debate is rife about content moderation, free speech, and the impact of social media algorithms. The increasing exodus of political leaders and organizations from X signals that there is an uprising against how the platform is being taken to by Musk’s leadership.

