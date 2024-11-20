Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

The transportation fleet is not just about luxury but is meticulously designed for the President's safety and operational efficiency. The vehicles are often flown to their destination in advance by cargo planes such as the C-17 Globemaster.

A Tesla Cybertruck made an unexpected appearance in President-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade during a visit to SpaceX’s Starship launch in Texas on Tuesday night. The event was held at Boca Chica Beach, near Brownsville, Texas, where the 400-foot-tall Starship rocket underwent its sixth test launch. The innovative rocket comprises the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster.

Has Donald Trump Added Tesla’s Cybertruck To Motorcade?

It remains uncertain whether Elon Musk or Trump was in the Cybertruck. However, videos captured the unique electric truck as part of the motorcade, creating significant buzz.

Elon Musk greeted Trump on the walk to the launch site, as shared by Trump’s deputy communications director, Margo Martin. After the event, Musk expressed his honour at Trump’s presence and later celebrated the Starship’s successful landing.

Released in 2023, the Tesla Cybertruck is a battery-electric pickup with a futuristic stainless steel polygonal design. Musk has described it as a “supertruck” boasting extreme torque, dynamic air suspension, and high-speed cornering capabilities. Recently, Tesla issued a recall for 27,000 Cybertrucks due to rear-view camera delays, marking another in a series of recalls for the vehicle.

Donald Trump added a Cybertruck to his motorcade 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2JurHe1S6d — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 20, 2024

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Growing Ties

Elon Musk appears to be solidifying his connection to Trump. The billionaire entrepreneur has been a frequent presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate since his 2024 election victory. Musk was reportedly involved in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside Trump. Additionally, Musk has been informally welcomed into Trump’s family circle, with the president-elect’s granddaughter affectionately calling him “uncle.”

The Creation of DOGE

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new initiative by Trump aimed at reducing federal inefficiency. Although not an official government department, DOGE intends to slash regulations, eliminate wasteful spending, and restructure federal agencies. Musk’s involvement in this initiative reflects his close alignment with Trump’s vision for streamlined governance.

This collaboration underscores Musk’s growing influence in Trump’s administration, highlighting his role in key discussions and initiatives.

List Of Cars POTUS Travels With

The U.S. President travels with an elaborate fleet of vehicles to ensure security, comfort, and efficiency during transit. The main vehicles include:

1. The Beast (Cadillac One)

This is the heavily armored presidential limousine designed to withstand extreme threats. It features bulletproof glass, reinforced armor, and advanced communication systems. The Beast even carries a blood supply matching the President’s type for emergencies. It costs approximately $1.5 million and weighs around 20,000 pounds.

2. Ground Force One

This is an armored bus used for long road trips. It is equipped with advanced communication and security systems similar to The Beast. Ground Force One ensures secure and comfortable travel for the President when a motorcade is necessary over extended distances.

3. Marine One

When air travel over short distances is required, the President uses helicopters designated as Marine One. These are usually VH-3D Sea King or VH-60N “White Hawk” helicopters operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, offering agility and security for quick trips.

4. Motorcade Support Vehicles

A presidential motorcade typically includes:

Decoy vehicles to obscure which one carries the President.

Secret Service SUVs equipped with advanced weaponry and communication.

Ambulances for medical emergencies.

Press vans and other support vehicles.

Police motorcycles for traffic clearance.

5. Navy One (Occasional Use)

In rare circumstances, the Navy provides aircraft for the President. For example, Navy One was used by George W. Bush during a 2003 visit to an aircraft carrier.

The transportation fleet is not just about luxury but is meticulously designed for the President’s safety and operational efficiency. The vehicles are often flown to their destination in advance by cargo planes such as the C-17 Globemaster.

