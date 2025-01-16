Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Will Joe Biden Save TikTok From Getting Banned? Outgoing POTUS Trying To Keep App Alive In US

Will Joe Biden Save TikTok From Getting Banned? Outgoing POTUS Trying To Keep App Alive In US

The Biden administration is exploring strategies to prevent the scheduled ban of TikTok in the United States, set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Officials are considering various solutions to keep the popular app accessible to American users.

Potential Impact of the Ban

If the ban proceeds, TikTok may become inaccessible to U.S. users, leading to significant disruptions for its extensive user base. The app could either shut down entirely or continue operating without updates and support, potentially affecting user experience.

Political Developments

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed intentions to intervene to preserve TikTok’s availability in the U.S. His transition team is reportedly considering executive actions to delay the ban, allowing more time for negotiations.

The law mandating TikTok’s divestment or ban was enacted in April 2024, citing national security concerns over data privacy and potential foreign influence. The law grants the president authority to extend the deadline by 90 days if “significant progress” is made toward divestment.

As the deadline approaches, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain. The administration’s efforts to find a solution are ongoing, with potential outcomes ranging from a delay in the ban to a complete shutdown of the app.

