Will Mauritius End Chagos Islands Deal With UK As Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam Reopens Talks

A historic deal between the UK and Mauritius over the Chagos Islands has hit a roadblock after Mauritius' new Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, introduced counterproposals. The proposed amendments to the agreement could affect the strategic military arrangement involving the key US-UK base on Diego Garcia.

A historic agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius regarding the transfer of control over the Chagos Islands has been thrown into uncertainty following “counterproposals” presented by the new Prime Minister of Mauritius. The African island nation’s new leadership is seeking to amend the terms of the deal, which had initially been seen as a breakthrough in resolving long-standing territorial disputes.

The UK’s Position: Strategic Military Interests

The British government continues to push forward with plans to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, a chain of over 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius. However, the deal includes a crucial stipulation: the UK will retain control of the largest island, Diego Garcia, for at least 99 years to maintain a strategic joint UK-US military base. This base is a critical asset for military operations across the Indian Ocean region.

Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam of Mauritius, who assumed office just last month, announced on Tuesday that his government was reopening negotiations over the deal. He stated that the current agreement did not align with the benefits the country expected from such an important arrangement. Addressing lawmakers in Mauritius’ parliament, Ramgoolam confirmed that his government remains open to finalizing an agreement with the UK but had submitted new counterproposals for consideration.

Mauritius government to review the terms of the agreement

In response to the new developments, Stephen Doughty, the UK’s minister for overseas territories, expressed confidence that the deal would eventually be finalized. He acknowledged that it is entirely reasonable for the new Mauritian government to review the terms of the agreement before proceeding. In a statement to the House of Commons, Doughty emphasized that the deal was fair and balanced, benefiting both parties. He also noted that it had received support from the US, India, and the broader national security community.

The proposed deal has sparked debate across the political spectrum. The UK’s opposition Conservative Party has accused the government of relinquishing sovereignty over a British territory, while US President Joe Biden praised the agreement, calling it “historic” and underscoring its significance for the US Navy base on Diego Garcia. However, supporters of President-elect Donald Trump have raised concerns about the deal.

Strategic Importance of Diego Garcia for Mauritias and others

The US military base on Diego Garcia, which hosts approximately 2,500 US military personnel, plays a vital role in military operations across the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa. It has been described as “an all but indispensable platform” for securing US interests in these regions. The base has also been linked to controversial operations, including covert rendition flights during the War on Terror.

The Chagos Islands have been under British control since 1814. In the 1960s and 1970s, the UK forcibly removed nearly 2,000 residents, known as Chagossians, to make way for the US military base. This displacement has been a source of enduring grievance, with displaced Chagossians and their descendants campaigning for the right to return to their homeland. The new agreement would allow the return of these individuals, though they would be excluded from settling on Diego Garcia, due to the ongoing military presence there.

