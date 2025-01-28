Will RFK Jr Succeed In Making America’s Diet Healthy Again?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has set his sights on transforming how Americans eat and drink. As President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Kennedy has long spoken out against ingredients he believes harm Americans’ health. From the dyes in Fruit Loops cereal to seed oils in chicken nuggets, Kennedy’s agenda targets the food industry and aims to overhaul the country’s food regulations.

Kennedy has been vocal about the need to eliminate ultra-processed foods—products altered to include added fats, starches, and sugars, such as frozen pizzas, crisps, and sugary breakfast cereals. These foods are linked to health problems like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. He has also taken aim at school lunches, stating, “We have a generation of kids who are swimming around in a toxic soup right now.”

Part of Kennedy’s mandate will include overseeing the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has over 18,000 employees. The agency is responsible for ensuring the safety of pharmaceuticals and the US food supply but has faced criticism for a lack of transparency and action on food safety. Kennedy has pledged to take a sledgehammer to the agency, firing employees he believes are part of a “corrupt system.”

Kennedy has also singled out more controversial health issues, including fluoride in drinking water, which he believes should be banned altogether, and raw milk, which he claims has health benefits despite the increased risk of bacterial contamination. He has criticized seed oils, stating that Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by products like canola and sunflower oil used in fast foods.

Several public health experts support Kennedy’s goal to tackle ultra-processed food, which they say the US consumes at much higher rates than many other countries. Marion Nestle, a former New York University nutrition professor, said, “It is just thrilling to hear somebody argue for doing something about chronic disease.” Dr. Peter Lurie, executive director for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, also supports Kennedy’s aim to eliminate certain food additives and dyes, including Red No. 3, which is banned in California due to concerns about carcinogens.

However, some of Kennedy’s goals have been criticized as unrealistic or harmful. Drinking raw milk that has not been pasteurized can make people sick or even kill them, according to research. Kennedy’s proposal to remove fluoride from drinking water could also be problematic, as fluoride has been proven to improve dental health. Additionally, his claim that seed oils contribute to the obesity epidemic is not supported by scientific evidence.

Kennedy’s food reforms could face significant political and bureaucratic challenges. The FDA does not have authority over the catch-all of “ultra-processed foods,” and the process of regulating the food industry is complex. Both the US Department of Agriculture and the FDA regulate the food industry, with the FDA enforcing policies passed by Congress. Kennedy’s proposals to ban pesticides and genetically modified organisms commonly used by American farmers could also face industry backlash.

Kennedy could work within existing US regulatory frameworks to improve America’s food systems. Altering the US Dietary Guidelines, which set nutritional standards for the industry and federal government programs, could make a significant difference. The guidelines are updated every five years by the US Department of Agriculture and DHHS, which has previously stated there is not enough evidence against ultra-processed foods.

Ultimately, it is challenging to disentangle Kennedy’s more reasonable food-improvement goals from the false health claims he has spread. While there is an opportunity for positive change, concerns remain about how his approach to these issues might play out.