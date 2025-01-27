Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

A paid day off to care for your furry friend might soon become a reality in New York City. In a city that never sleeps, even pets deserve a little extra care. The New York City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow New Yorkers to take paid sick leave to care for their pets and service animals. Some are calling it “pawternity leave.”

Introduced by Council member Shaun Abreu, the legislation could potentially impact millions of employees across the Big Apple. This proposed legislation aims to amend the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act so that paid sick leave, which employees can currently take to care for themselves or family members, can also be used for household pets and service animals.

For New Yorkers like Annika Cha, policies supporting pet care have already made a significant difference. Cha, who works at a legal marketing firm, was offered two days of leave—soon to be raised to three—to help new pets settle in at home. This benefit encouraged her to adopt a mini poodle, Ollie, and the days off were instrumental in quickly potty-training her dog.

Council member Abreu believes this legislation could prevent pet surrenders and increase pet adoptions while addressing mental health challenges in the city. “When you take care of your animals, you’re taking care of yourself, too,” he said, citing long dog walks, socializing with other pet owners, and mental health benefits. Research shows that owning a pet can reduce cortisol, a stress-related hormone, and increase physical activity, which can positively affect depression and social isolation.

Council member Abreu clarified that the proposed bill would not require additional paid leave for pet owners but would instead extend the city’s existing sick leave policies to include pet care. Under current laws, companies with more than 100 employees are required to provide up to 56 hours of paid sick leave annually for workers to care for themselves or a sick family member. For businesses with fewer than 100 staff, the requirement is up to 40 hours.

“We’re not giving any additional days,” Abreu explained. “We’re just saying, let’s give individuals the flexibility to use that time as they wish.” The idea has already gained support from some pet owners who believe pets are important members of families and require care and attention.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea. Some employers are concerned about the financial implications of expanding paid sick leave to include pet care. Kathryn Wylde, president of a prominent business group, raised concerns about the costs associated with these benefits. She emphasized that while the proposal is well-intentioned, it could ultimately raise the cost of living and doing business in New York, with costs being passed along to consumers.

Even some pet owners have questioned the proposal, suggesting that the city should prioritize addressing broader issues like mental health and housing for shelter animals. They argue that while pet care is important, it should not overshadow more pressing societal concerns.

Data from the American Pet Products Association reveals that roughly two-thirds of American homes report having at least one pet. In 2023, these households collectively spent $147 billion on their pets, covering expenses such as veterinary care and over-the-counter medications. Studies cited by the US Department of Health and Human Services have shown that having animals around can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost one’s mood.

As the debate continues, the proposed “pawternity leave” legislation highlights the growing recognition of pets as integral members of families and the need for policies that support their care. The outcome of this legislation could set a precedent for other cities and states to consider similar measures, ultimately fostering a more pet-friendly society.