Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

A 55-year-old woman from Texas, Rose Anderson, has been arrested on charges of unlawfully restraining and injuring a young girl. Anderson is accused of locking the seven-year-old girl in a dog cage beneath a Christmas tree for hours, subjecting her to physical abuse.

The Alleged Incident

The incident reportedly took place around December 13 at Anderson’s apartment near Old Spanish Train off Dixie Drive in Houston. According to court documents, Anderson allegedly restrained the child using zip ties, duct-taped her mouth, and physically assaulted her while she was confined in the cage. The young girl was reportedly left without access to food, water, or a bathroom, which led to her having to urinate on herself.

Anderson has been charged with unlawful restraint and injury to a child. Prosecutors stated during her initial court hearing that Anderson’s motive for the alleged abuse was to discipline the child for “her behavior at school.” Following the hearing, Anderson posted bond set at $10,000 and was released from Harris County Jail.

Child in Foster Care After Found Under Christmas Tree

The Texas Department of Family Services confirmed that the child is now in foster care, where she is receiving the necessary care and support. Melissa Lanford, a spokesperson for the department, shared that an investigation into the abuse allegations is underway. “CPS is investigating these abuse allegations alongside law enforcement. The child is now safe in foster care, where she is receiving the care she needs,” Lanford told ABC13.

The incident came to light following an “electronic tip,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Community Shocked After The Christmas Tree Incident

Neighbor Lonnie Hatchet expressed shock after learning of the allegations. “It was strange to me. What happened to time out? Take away one of the Christmas gifts, but not the dog cage – come on!” he told the New York Post.

Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 6. The relationship between her and the young girl remains unclear.

