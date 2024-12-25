Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

A Texas woman, Rose Anderson, has been arrested for allegedly locking a seven-year-old girl in a dog cage under a Christmas tree, subjecting her to abuse. The incident, which occurred in Houston, has left the community in shock, with the child now in foster care as investigations continue.

Woman Arrested For Locking Young Girl In Dog Cage Under Christmas Tree

A 55-year-old woman from Texas, Rose Anderson, has been arrested on charges of unlawfully restraining and injuring a young girl. Anderson is accused of locking the seven-year-old girl in a dog cage beneath a Christmas tree for hours, subjecting her to physical abuse.

The Alleged Incident

The incident reportedly took place around December 13 at Anderson’s apartment near Old Spanish Train off Dixie Drive in Houston. According to court documents, Anderson allegedly restrained the child using zip ties, duct-taped her mouth, and physically assaulted her while she was confined in the cage. The young girl was reportedly left without access to food, water, or a bathroom, which led to her having to urinate on herself.

Anderson has been charged with unlawful restraint and injury to a child. Prosecutors stated during her initial court hearing that Anderson’s motive for the alleged abuse was to discipline the child for “her behavior at school.” Following the hearing, Anderson posted bond set at $10,000 and was released from Harris County Jail.

Child in Foster Care After Found Under Christmas Tree

The Texas Department of Family Services confirmed that the child is now in foster care, where she is receiving the necessary care and support. Melissa Lanford, a spokesperson for the department, shared that an investigation into the abuse allegations is underway. “CPS is investigating these abuse allegations alongside law enforcement. The child is now safe in foster care, where she is receiving the care she needs,” Lanford told ABC13.

The incident came to light following an “electronic tip,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Community Shocked After The Christmas Tree Incident

Neighbor Lonnie Hatchet expressed shock after learning of the allegations. “It was strange to me. What happened to time out? Take away one of the Christmas gifts, but not the dog cage – come on!” he told the New York Post.

Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 6. The relationship between her and the young girl remains unclear.

Also Read: Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion In Largest Ever December Prize

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

‘WCD Notice Is False Information’, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

South Korea’s Yoon Defies 2nd Agency Summons Over Martial Law

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

KFC For Christmas? World’s Surprising Traditions That Will Blow Your Mind!

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Entertainment

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox