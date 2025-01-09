Wordle And NYT Mini Crossword: Today’s Clues, Answers, And Puzzle Tips (January 9, 2025)

Wordle, the viral word puzzle loved by millions, and The New York Times' Mini Crossword continue to delight puzzle enthusiasts. The Mini, known for its quick-solving format, challenges users daily, with today’s clues and answers offering another brain-teasing session.

Wordle, the popular word puzzle game that has captivated millions worldwide, continues to engage players with its deceptively simple yet intellectually stimulating format. Originally created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is now a part of The New York Times’ (NYT) collection of puzzles, offering users a daily challenge to solve a five-letter word within six attempts. For those who might find today’s puzzle particularly tricky, hints, clues, and the solution are readily available to guide you.

For many, completing the NYT’s assortment of word games, including Wordle, Connections, and Strands, has become a cherished daily ritual. Among these, The Mini Crossword holds a special place for puzzle enthusiasts. While “The Crossword” remains the flagship offering of the NYT for paid subscribers, its smaller counterpart, The Mini, has garnered a loyal fan base due to its approachable and quick-solving format.

If you’re tackling today’s Mini Crossword for Thursday, January 9, 2025, and need assistance, worry not. Below, you’ll find clues and solutions neatly categorized for both “Across” and “Down” words. Be cautious while scrolling if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Hints for NYT’s The Mini Crossword (January 9, 2025)

Across Hints:

The translation of this English word is “sinister” in Latin – HINT: Starts with “L” Brief role for a big star – HINT: Ends with “O” Muppet with a pet worm named Slimey – HINT: Starts with “O” Specifics, slangily – HINT: Ends with “S” Playground retort to “Am not!” – HINT: Starts with “A”

Down Hints:

High-tech beam – HINT: Ends with “R” Host with a microphone – HINT: Starts with “E” Extraordinary achievements – HINT: Ends with “S” Where most of the body’s organs are located – HINT: Starts with “T” Musical finale – HINT: Ends with “A”

Answers to NYT’s The Mini Crossword

Across Answers:

LEFT – The translation of “sinister” in Latin. CAMEO – A brief role for a big star. OSCAR – The Muppet with a pet worm named Slimey. DEETS – Slang for specifics. ARE SO – A playground retort to “Am not!”

Down Answers:

LASER – A high-tech beam. EMCEE – A host with a microphone. FEATS – Extraordinary achievements. TORSO – The area where most of the body’s organs are located. CODA – A musical finale.

How to Play Wordle

For those new to Wordle, the game’s premise is straightforward yet addictive. Each day, players must guess a new five-letter word using a feedback system of colored tiles:

Green: Correct letter in the correct position.

Correct letter in the correct position. Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong position.

Correct letter in the wrong position. Gray: Letter is not in the word.

With six attempts allowed, Wordle keeps players hooked by tracking stats like win streaks and overall success rates.

Whether you’re solving the Mini Crossword, enjoying Wordle’s daily challenge, or exploring other NYT games, these puzzles offer a delightful way to engage your brain and unwind. How quickly were you able to complete today’s Mini? Let us know!

