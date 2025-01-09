Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Wordle And NYT Mini Crossword: Today’s Clues, Answers, And Puzzle Tips (January 9, 2025)

Wordle, the viral word puzzle loved by millions, and The New York Times' Mini Crossword continue to delight puzzle enthusiasts. The Mini, known for its quick-solving format, challenges users daily, with today’s clues and answers offering another brain-teasing session.

Wordle And NYT Mini Crossword: Today’s Clues, Answers, And Puzzle Tips (January 9, 2025)

Wordle, the popular word puzzle game that has captivated millions worldwide, continues to engage players with its deceptively simple yet intellectually stimulating format. Originally created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is now a part of The New York Times’ (NYT) collection of puzzles, offering users a daily challenge to solve a five-letter word within six attempts. For those who might find today’s puzzle particularly tricky, hints, clues, and the solution are readily available to guide you.

For many, completing the NYT’s assortment of word games, including Wordle, Connections, and Strands, has become a cherished daily ritual. Among these, The Mini Crossword holds a special place for puzzle enthusiasts. While “The Crossword” remains the flagship offering of the NYT for paid subscribers, its smaller counterpart, The Mini, has garnered a loyal fan base due to its approachable and quick-solving format.

If you’re tackling today’s Mini Crossword for Thursday, January 9, 2025, and need assistance, worry not. Below, you’ll find clues and solutions neatly categorized for both “Across” and “Down” words. Be cautious while scrolling if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Hints for NYT’s The Mini Crossword (January 9, 2025)

Across Hints:

  1. The translation of this English word is “sinister” in Latin – HINT: Starts with “L”
  2. Brief role for a big star – HINT: Ends with “O”
  3. Muppet with a pet worm named Slimey – HINT: Starts with “O”
  4. Specifics, slangily – HINT: Ends with “S”
  5. Playground retort to “Am not!” – HINT: Starts with “A”

Down Hints:

  1. High-tech beam – HINT: Ends with “R”
  2. Host with a microphone – HINT: Starts with “E”
  3. Extraordinary achievements – HINT: Ends with “S”
  4. Where most of the body’s organs are located – HINT: Starts with “T”
  5. Musical finale – HINT: Ends with “A”

Answers to NYT’s The Mini Crossword

Across Answers:

  1. LEFT – The translation of “sinister” in Latin.
  2. CAMEO – A brief role for a big star.
  3. OSCAR – The Muppet with a pet worm named Slimey.
  4. DEETS – Slang for specifics.
  5. ARE SO – A playground retort to “Am not!”

Down Answers:

  1. LASER – A high-tech beam.
  2. EMCEE – A host with a microphone.
  3. FEATS – Extraordinary achievements.
  4. TORSO – The area where most of the body’s organs are located.
  5. CODA – A musical finale.

How to Play Wordle

For those new to Wordle, the game’s premise is straightforward yet addictive. Each day, players must guess a new five-letter word using a feedback system of colored tiles:

  • Green: Correct letter in the correct position.
  • Yellow: Correct letter in the wrong position.
  • Gray: Letter is not in the word.

With six attempts allowed, Wordle keeps players hooked by tracking stats like win streaks and overall success rates.

Whether you’re solving the Mini Crossword, enjoying Wordle’s daily challenge, or exploring other NYT games, these puzzles offer a delightful way to engage your brain and unwind. How quickly were you able to complete today’s Mini? Let us know!

ALSO READ: Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Filed under

January 9 2025 crossword Josh Wardle Wordle NYT Mini Crossword hints The New York Times Wordle daily puzzle Wordle gameplay tips

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom Hanks Evacuate

Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of LA Wildfire As Celebrities Lose Homes, Ben Affleck And Tom...

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Tirupati Stampede: TTD Assures Improved Arrangements For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Tirupati Stampede Triggered By Gate Opened For Unwell Woman, Led To Chaos

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox