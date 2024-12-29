The Deadliest Airplane Crashes in History: Causes and Tragic Impact Explained

The history of aviation is marked by tragic accidents that have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives ranging from mid-air collisions to catastrophic mechanical failures, these disasters have highlighted the risks of air travel.

Aviation has revolutionized global travel, connecting distant corners of the world. However, the history of flight is also marked by tragic accidents that have claimed numerous lives.

On Sunday morning, a devastating crash occurred at Muan International Airport in South Korea. A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, skidded off the runway and caught fire. Tragically, 177 people lost their lives, including 84 women and 82 men, with only two survivors—both crew members.

The crash was reportedly caused by a bird strike, which led to malfunctioning landing gear during the plane’s approach. Eyewitness accounts described the aircraft skidding along the runway before a huge explosion engulfed the plane. The fire was so intense that only 65 victims had been identified.

“This is the worst air disaster in South Korean history,” reported Rob McBride from Al Jazeera. The government declared seven days of mourning, and Jeju Air, which had never experienced a fatal accident before, issued an apology. The airline vowed to cooperate fully with the investigation into the disaster.

Azerbaijan Airlines Crash: A Possible Missile Strike

In another tragic incident, an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 aircraft crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day after being denied landing in Grozny due to fog. The flight, which was en route from Baku to Russia, was diverted over the Caspian Sea but eventually crashed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 38 people.

While investigations are ongoing, some reports suggest that a surface-to-air missile from a Pantsir-S air defense system accidentally hit the plane. “We thought the plane was going to fall apart,” passenger Subhonkul Rakhimov recalled, describing loud bangs before the aircraft acted erratically.

Below is an overview of the ten deadliest aviation accidents not involving terrorism, highlighting the causes and impacts of these disasters.

1. Tenerife Airport Disaster (1977)

On March 27, 1977, two Boeing 747 aircraft collided on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, resulting in 583 fatalities. The disaster was caused by a combination of miscommunications and dense fog, leading to a tragic misunderstanding between the flight crews and air traffic control.

2. American Airlines Flight 191 (1979)

On May 25, 1979, American Airlines Flight 191, a McDonnell Douglas DC-10, crashed shortly after taking off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, killing 273 people.

The crash was caused by the failure of an engine, which resulted in the separation of the engine and pylon from the aircraft, causing severe damage to the hydraulic system and rendering the aircraft uncontrollable.

3. Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision (1996)

On November 12, 1996, a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747-168B collided with a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76TD near Charkhi Dadri, India, resulting in 349 fatalities. This crash came to be known as the deadliest mid-air collision of all times. The crash was caused by pilot error, with both aircraft failing to maintain proper separation during their approach to the same runway.

4. Air France Flight 447 (2009)

On June 1, 2009, Air France Flight 447, an Airbus A330, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean while en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, killing all 228 people aboard.

The crash was caused by the loss of speed readings due to ice buildup on the aircraft’s pitot tubes, leading to a series of pilot errors that ultimately resulted in the plane stalling and crashing.

5. Saudia Flight 163 (1980)

On August 19, 1980, Saudia Flight 163, a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar, crashed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killing 301 people. The crash was caused by an in-flight fire that started in the cargo hold, leading to smoke filling the cabin and causing the crew to lose control.

6. Pakistan International Airlines Flight 661 (2016)

On December 7, 2016, Pakistan International Airlines Flight 661, an ATR 42-500, crashed near Havelian, Pakistan, killing all 47 people aboard. The crash was caused by a failure in the engine, which resulted in a loss of control. The engine failure was traced back to an earlier technical fault, which had not been adequately addressed.

7. Nigeria Airways Flight 2120 (1991)

On July 11, 1991, Nigeria Airways Flight 2120, a DC-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, killing all 261 people on board. The crash was caused by a fire in the cargo hold, which led to the loss of control of the aircraft.

8. Air New Zealand Flight 901 (1979)

On November 28, 1979, Air New Zealand Flight 901, a DC-10, crashed into Mount Erebus in Antarctica, killing all 257 people on board. The crash was caused by a navigational error, with the aircraft deviating from its planned route and colliding with the mountain.

9. United Airlines Flight 232 (1989)

On July 19, 1989, United Airlines Flight 232, a DC-10, crashed in Sioux City, Iowa, killing 112 people. The crash was caused by a catastrophic failure of the tail-mounted engine, leading to the loss of all hydraulic systems and making the aircraft uncontrollable.

10. Delta Air Lines Flight 191 (1985)

On August 2, 1985, Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 TriStar, crashed during an approach to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, killing 137 people. The crash was caused by a microburst-induced wind shear, leading to a loss of control during the final approach.