Home > Astrology > Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: Ahoi Ashtami 2025, falling on Monday, October 13, is a sacred festival when mothers observe a fast and pray to Ahoi Mata for the long life and prosperity of their children. In Punjab, devotees across Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala will look to the tara (star) rise and moonrise timings to determine when to break their fast and complete the puja rituals. The shubh muhurat for Ahoi Ashtami is considered highly auspicious, marking the most favorable time to perform prayers and seek blessings for family well-being.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: October 13, 2025 17:06:28 IST

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: Significance of the Festival

Ahoi Ashtami is a special Hindu festival dedicated to Ahoi Mata, symbolizing maternal love and protection towards children. Observed by mothers, the vrat (fast) is kept for the long life, health, and prosperity of their children. Falling on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of the Kartik month, Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated with devotion across Punjab with traditional prayers and rituals. The fast is rigorously observed from sunrise and is only broken after the appearance of the evening stars (tara) or the moon.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Tara (Star) Rise Time in Punjab Cities

The tara or star rise time holds great importance as it marks the auspicious moment for breaking the fast after offering water to the star. On October 13, 2025, the tara rise time in major cities of Punjab is as follows:

Chandigarh: 6:17 PM IST

Ludhiana: 6:17 PM IST

Amritsar: 6:17 PM IST

Jalandhar: 6:17 PM IST

Patiala: 6:17 PM IST

This uniformity means that across Punjab, the fast can be broken after tadir darshan (star sighting) at approximately 6:17 PM, which is considered the most sacred time to conclude the vrat.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Moonrise Time in Punjab

The moonrise occurs late in the night around 11:18 PM IST on Ahoi Ashtami 2025. Though some devotees wait for the moon to rise before breaking their fast, the traditional and more commonly followed practice is to break the fast after the tara is visible, as it symbolizes the end of the fasting period.​

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Vrat

The auspicious time for performing Ahoi Mata’s puja and other rituals in Punjab is from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST. This shubh muhurat is when devotees light diyas, offer sweets, chant mantras, and prepare for the tara darshan that signals the end of the fast. Listening to the vrat katha during this time adds to the spiritual atmosphere.​

Rituals and Observance

Mothers observe a nirjala fast (without consuming water) throughout the day. The puja involves drawing or placing the image of Ahoi Mata, lighting lamps, and offering food and water. After the tara is sighted, water is offered to the star, invoking blessings for the children’s well-being. The fast is then broken with prayers and sharing of prasad, symbolizing a mother’s divine love and protection.​

For residents of Punjab, the tara rise time near 6:17 PM is the key moment to break the Ahoi Ashtami fast. Moonrise is late at night and is less commonly used. Observing the puja during the shubh muhurat enhances the spiritual significance of the festival. Devotees should confirm local timings with community panchangs for accuracy.

The star rise (tara), moonrise, and puja muhurat timings may slightly vary from city to city across Punjab. Devotees are advised to verify timings with their local panchang or astrologer for the most precise details. This information is meant for general reference and devotional guidance purposes only.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ahoi Ashtami 2025 PunjabAhoi Mata puja muhurat PunjabamritsarAmritsar moonrise timechandigarhChandigarh tara rise timejalandharJalandhar star sightingludhianaLudhiana star rise timepatiala

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: October 13, 2025 17:06:28 IST

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:37 PM IST
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More

