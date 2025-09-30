LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Ayudha Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 1 during Navratri's 9th day. Dedicated to honoring tools, weapons, vehicles, and instruments, it reflects gratitude for livelihood and divine blessings. Rooted in the Mahabharata and Ramayana, the festival symbolizes victory of good over evil and respect for the work as worship. Through rituals of cleansing, decorating, and offering prayers, devotees seek wisdom, prosperity, and protection while reinforcing humility, discipline, and the spiritual value of everyday efforts.

Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 30, 2025 12:29:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Ayudha Puja also known as Astra Puja or Shastra Puja, is a unique celebration in Hindu Tradition where people worship the tools, weapons, vehicles, and instruments that help them in their livelihood. Observed on the ninth day of Navratri, it emphasizes gratitude and respect towards work and the means of sustenance. In 2025, Ayudha Puja will hold even greater importance as it continues to blend devotion, tradition, and cultural values across India.

Date and Muhurat for Ayudha Pooja 2025

In 2025, Ayudha Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, which falls on the 9th day of the Navratri festival. Navami Tithi Begins: September 30, 2025 at 04:38 PM Navami Tithi Ends: October 1, 2025, at 2:54 PM The auspicious muhurat for performing the puja will be during the Navami Tithi, ensuring that devotees gain maximum spiritual benefits.

Rituals of Ayudha Pooja

The rituals of Ayudha Pooja begin with cleansing and decorating tools, vehicles, and machinery with turmeric, sandalwood paste, and vermilion. Flowers, garlands, and fresh leaves are also used for decoration. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Saraswati, Lord Vishwakarma, and Goddess Durga, invoking blessings for wisdom, protection, and prosperity. In many households, books, musical instruments, weapons, and farming tools are placed in front of the idols for worship. Devotees also light lamps, recite hymns, and distribute prasadam after the rituals.

History of Ayudha  

The origins of Ayudha Pooja are rooted in the epic Mahabharata, where the Pandavas are believed to have hidden their weapons during their exile and later retrieved them on this day, worshipping them for a victory. Similarly, in Ramayana, it is said that Lord Rama worshipped weapons before his final battle with Ravana. The practice symbolizes respect for the tools of survival and acknowledges divine power in every instrument.

Pooja Spiritual Significance  

Ayudha Pooja carries deep spiritual meaning. It teaches the principle of Karma Yoga, or worship through work, where one’s livelihood becomes an offering to the Divine. By purifying and honoring tools, devotees recognize the energy of Divine presence in all objects. The pooja also symbolizes the victory of good over evil and inspires discipline, humility, and gratitude in everyday life.

Conclusion

Ayudha Pooja 2025 is not just a festival but a reminder of the sacred bond between humans, their work, and divine energy. Observed with devotion, it reflects the idea that every tool or object contributing to life deserves respect. By honoring these instruments, devotees reaffirm their faith in hard work, humility, and spiritual growth.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayudha Pooja 2025DATEnavratriSpiritual Significance

RELATED News

Numerology Horoscope Today, (01 Oct 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On Try To Avoid Controversial Matter
Dussehra 2025 Date & Vijayadashami Muhurat: All You Need to Know
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 30, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Be A Little Cautious About Your Work
Navratri 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus To Face Increased Responsibilities At Work

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance
Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance
Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance
Ayudha Pooja 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance

QUICK LINKS