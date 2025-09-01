LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, will cast a stunning red glow over the Moon, visible across India. This rare celestial event combines scientific wonder with cultural and spiritual significance.

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 1, 2025 22:05:51 IST

Introduction

Celestial events have always intrigued people, and one of the most impressive sights is a total lunar eclipse. This year, skywatchers in India can look forward to a rare occurrence—a Blood Moon lunar eclipse—happening on September 7, 2025. Known for its striking reddish color, this event will be visible in various parts of India.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon happens during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth aligns directly between the Sun and the Moon. Instead of vanishing completely, the Moon takes on a reddish-orange shade because sunlight scatters through the Earth’s atmosphere. This natural filtering creates a unique and captivating glow, often tied to myths, legends, and spiritual beliefs.

Significance of the September 7 Eclipse

This eclipse is important for both scientific and cultural reasons: It is the last total lunar eclipse visible in India until 2029. Many communities link lunar eclipses with astrological impacts, fasting, and spiritual practices. The Blood Moon often leads to discussions about cosmic alignment and energy changes.

Timings and Visibility in India

The partial eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM IST.

The total eclipse phase, when the Moon turns red, will start at 6:28 PM IST.

The eclipse will reach its maximum point at 7:10 PM IST.

It will conclude around 8:22 PM IST, making it a lengthy and impressive event.

The best visibility will be in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, but it can be seen across most parts of India if the skies are clear.

How to Watch Safely

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be watched safely with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. For a more engaging experience: Choose an open area away from city lights. Capture the event with a DSLR or smartphone camera for great photos. Astronomy clubs and planetariums across India may also offer public viewing sessions.

Conclusion

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, is more than just an astronomical event; it’s also a cultural and spiritual experience. Whether you watch it for science, photography, or tradition, this rare celestial display will surely captivate you.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags: blood moon 2025lunar eclipse indialunar eclipse timingmoon eclipse Indiarare lunar eclipseseptember 7 eclipsetotal lunar eclipse

RELATED News

Why Did Lord Shiva Cut Brahma’s Head? Real Answer To This Mysterious Story
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Start Date, End Date and Puja Timings You Should Know
Pitru Paksha 2025 Date: Check Important Dates, Significance, and How to Perform Rituals
10 Birthmarks That Are Believed to Be Scars from Past Lives
Vastu Tips: 4 Things To Keep Near Your Main Door

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India
Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?