Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

Celestial events have always intrigued people, and one of the most impressive sights is a total lunar eclipse. This year, skywatchers in India can look forward to a rare occurrence—a Blood Moon lunar eclipse—happening on September 7, 2025. Known for its striking reddish color, this event will be visible in various parts of India.

What is a Blood Moon?

A Blood Moon happens during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth aligns directly between the Sun and the Moon. Instead of vanishing completely, the Moon takes on a reddish-orange shade because sunlight scatters through the Earth’s atmosphere. This natural filtering creates a unique and captivating glow, often tied to myths, legends, and spiritual beliefs.

Significance of the September 7 Eclipse

This eclipse is important for both scientific and cultural reasons: It is the last total lunar eclipse visible in India until 2029. Many communities link lunar eclipses with astrological impacts, fasting, and spiritual practices. The Blood Moon often leads to discussions about cosmic alignment and energy changes.

Timings and Visibility in India

The partial eclipse will begin at 5:12 PM IST.

The total eclipse phase, when the Moon turns red, will start at 6:28 PM IST.

The eclipse will reach its maximum point at 7:10 PM IST.

It will conclude around 8:22 PM IST, making it a lengthy and impressive event.

The best visibility will be in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, but it can be seen across most parts of India if the skies are clear.

How to Watch Safely

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be watched safely with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. For a more engaging experience: Choose an open area away from city lights. Capture the event with a DSLR or smartphone camera for great photos. Astronomy clubs and planetariums across India may also offer public viewing sessions.

Conclusion

The Blood Moon lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, is more than just an astronomical event; it’s also a cultural and spiritual experience. Whether you watch it for science, photography, or tradition, this rare celestial display will surely captivate you.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.