Daily Horoscope, 21 September 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces

Today’s Horoscope, 21 September 2025: Today is Sarvapitri Amavasya, Purvaphalguni Nakshatra, and auspicious yoga. The Moon will change its zodiac sign today, transiting from Leo to Virgo, where it will get the opportunity to be with Mercury and the Sun in their own house. Additionally, a solar eclipse will also occur today. The changing movements of the planets and their conjunction with other planets bring new changes for us. These changes can prove to be both positive and negative. How will your day be today? Read the daily horoscope for September 21, 2025.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Aries are advised to avoid any changes to their workflow; it’s wiser to continue working the old way. Meetings with new people are likely. If the purpose of the meeting is a deal, success will be assured. A tendency to talk can tarnish the image of young people, so choose your words carefully when conversing. Staying in touch with your siblings is beneficial. Those who live far away should stay in touch by phone. Considering physical problems, avoid lifting heavy objects alone, as there’s a risk of straining nerves.

Taurus Horoscope

Given the planetary movements, people of this zodiac sign will strive to approach tasks creatively. Running a business requires discretion, not hard work, and only then will you be able to generate good profits. This is a good day for resolving complex issues. If communication with your partner has stalled, take the initiative today and try to bridge the gap. Respect your father or a father-like figure and also take care of their health. You may be troubled by minor problems like headaches and sleeplessness.

Gemini Horoscope

Geminis are advised to work in a planned manner, as you may have a backlog of tasks today. This day will require hard work and struggle in business, and you may have to put in a lot of physical effort to achieve the desired profits. Students are advised to focus on their studies. You are adept at reading people’s minds and giving sound advice. Today, you will use this skill to resolve family problems. You may feel feverish and body aches due to a cold, so it’s best to avoid cold foods and drinks.

Cancer Horoscope

Take care of your tasks yourself, as hiring others may yield unsatisfactory results. Don’t add any business-related tasks to your pending list; try to complete them immediately. Young people will be seen moving forward in their careers, and you may even travel to another city for studies. Sharing your thoughts with your spouse will help you feel much lighter mentally. Your health will be good and to maintain it, follow your daily routine strictly.

Leo Horoscope

Leos may feel a bit anxious today. Start your day with meditation to improve your concentration. Don’t delay seeking advice from an experienced individual; it will be beneficial for businesspeople to seek advice only after careful consideration. Young people are moving slowly towards their goals, so stay focused. Talk to your children to understand their mood and how they interact with others. Focus more on consuming a protein and iron-rich diet, as you may be deficient in these foods during this time.

Virgo Horoscope

Due to personal issues or problems, Virgos may be less likely to focus on official tasks. If business experiences ups and downs, don’t panic; instead, act wisely, and there’s no need to panic. Young people are likely to repeat mistakes, so be cautious. Those who live away from home can plan to visit home for the weekend; this will provide an opportunity to spend time with family after a long time. Lack of time to rest can lead to fatigue, headaches, and insomnia.

Libra Horoscope

The day is auspicious for Libras. A bonus or trip is likely due to good work. A portion of the pending funds is likely to be received, which will accelerate stalled business activities. Try to free yourself from the turmoil of emotions; you may face dilemmas when making important decisions. Husband and wife should practice ignoring small matters instead of blowing them out of proportion, as their conflicts can impact the family. Health-wise, the day is normal; focus on a balanced diet.

Scorpio Horoscope

Pay attention to the activities around you. Those in senior positions should strive to fulfill their responsibilities effectively. Businesspeople will find new sources of income; there’s a possibility of landing a good and significant deal today. You may face a situation of embarrassment. If you have made a mistake, whether knowingly or unknowingly, don’t delay in apologizing. You’re likely to receive an invitation from your maternal side, and you may also get a chance to enjoy your favorite meal with your family. Avoid prolonged sitting or standing, as this can cause back and leg pain.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, Sagittarius may appear a little careless about their work, focusing more on their phones and social media than on their work today. Businessmen should avoid doing business on credit and sell goods for cash, even if the profit is lower. Ensure your partner’s happiness and maintain communication with each other. Women are likely to face increased workload, especially those who manage both work and home. Asthma patients should avoid dusty areas, as they may face health problems.

Capricorn Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign will receive respect from others at work. Those in manufacturing should keep their machines repaired, as a breakdown could lead to significant expenses. Young people are at risk of physical and financial harm. If driving, follow traffic rules and keep all vehicle documents complete. Your parents may be embarrassed because of you, so proceed with your work calmly and avoid controversial matters. There’s a risk of sprains if something heavy falls on your feet, so be extra careful while walking.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius people may take leave from work due to poor health. Income will be negligible today, which may force you to spend from your savings. Young people may be concerned about their family and partners’ anger due to some unpleasant or inappropriate actions, which you will regret later. Be vigilant about the health of your elders; avoid saying anything in front of them that might upset them. High blood pressure may also weaken their health.

Pisces Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign need to be very careful while handling data-related work; it would be wise to recheck their tasks today. Businessmen should take someone with them instead of traveling alone, as they may need support. You may plan an outing with friends. Respect your elders, as their blessings will ensure your well-being. Women may experience some mood swings; try to spend more time in nature, and meditation will also be beneficial for your mental health.



By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: info@vedeye.com

Url: https://vedeye.com/

Contact: +91-9118225222 (WhatsApp Call)

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/VedeyeWorld

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vedeyeworld/

