Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, and Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 will be celebrated on the 1st of November. This holy day signifies the awakening of the Lord Vishnu after his four-month-long cosmic sleep, which marks the start of the good events like marriage and housewarming, that were forever not to happen. As per the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi commences at 9:11 in the morning on the 1st of November and concludes at 7:31 in the morning on the 2nd of November.​

Auspicious Puja Time & Vidhi

Devotees are advised to rise early, perform the holy dip, and purify the place of worship. Then, Lord Vishnu’s idol or picture is installed, and tulsi leaves, sweets, and panchamrit are offered, followed by prayer along with chanting of “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”. The lighting of a lamp and the reciting of Vishnu Sahasranama are considered very advantageous. The time for the worship to be most beneficial is post-sunrise on November 1, and the fast to be broken (Parana) on November 2 from 1:11 PM to 3:23 PM.​

Ritual Significance

The day marks the reopening of all the good works that had been blocked, and the Tulsi Vivah ceremony takes place in many households. According to Hinduism, fasting on Dev Uthani Ekadashi is said to bring peace, prosperity, and joy to the one who observes it.

Take part in Dev Uthani Ekadashi, lay aside the first rituals of the day, worship Lord Vishnu with tulsi and sweets, and receive the blessings by breaking fast on the second day in the afternoon.