Home > Astrology > Dussehra 2025 Date & Vijayadashami Muhurat: All You Need to Know

Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on October 2, marking the victory of good over evil through Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s defeat of Mahishasura. The festival concludes Navratri, features Ramlila plays, and effigy burning, and inspires values like truth and courage. Celebrations and rituals vary across India, bringing unity and festivity.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 12:18:51 IST

Dussehra 2025, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated across India on Thursday, October 2, 2025. This vibrant festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s defeat of Mahishasura.

Dussehra 2025 Date & Key Timings

For 2025, the Dashami Tithi begins on October 1 at 7:01 PM and ends on October 2 at 7:10 PM, making October 2 the day to observe Dussehra festivities across the country. The auspicious Vijay Muhurat, the ideal time for rituals and Ravan Dahan, falls between 2:09 PM and 2:57 PM. Aparahna Puja, another significant ritual period, is from 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM on October 2. These timings are considered especially powerful for spiritual practices and favorable beginnings, including housewarmings and business ventures.

Rituals and Celebrations

Dussehra is celebrated with deep devotion and grandeur, with diverse customs observed in different regions. In North India, the day is marked by dramatic Ramlila performances and the burning of giant effigies of Ravana, symbolizing the destruction of evil and the message of righteous living. Eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam witness the emotional immersion of Durga idols in rivers, marking the end of the Durga Puja festival. Southern regions conduct Ayudha Puja and Saraswati Puja, during which books, musical instruments, machinery, and vehicles are venerated, and children participate in Vidyarambham—the initiation into education.

Maharashtra celebrates with the exchange of Apta leaves, representing prosperity, and worship of the Shami tree, a tradition linked to the legend of the Pandavas in the Mahabharata. The entire country observes processions, fairs, and cultural programs, filling the atmosphere with jubilation.

Significance of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami emphasizes the victory of virtue, truth, and justice. It urges everyone to uphold the values of dharma in personal and societal life, promoting courage and positivity. The festival is auspicious for starting new ventures, educational journeys, and spiritual practices.

With Dussehra 2025 set for October 2, preparations are underway for joyous celebrations throughout India. Devotees are encouraged to perform rituals during the specified muhurats and immerse themselves in the rich cultural and spiritual traditions that define this sacred festival.

Festival dates and timings may vary based on local calendars and traditions. Always verify with local authorities or temple sources before planning rituals or celebrations.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 12:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS