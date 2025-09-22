LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most

Navratri Day 2 (2025) honors Maa Brahmacharini, the penitent, devoted from Durga. Through austerity, sacrifice, and steadfastness, she shows the path to spiritual strength. Performing the rituals- fasting, puja, mantra chanting, offering flowers- helps invoke her Blessings, particularly beneficial for those with Mars-related issues in their chart or for anyone seeking spiritual discipline, courage, or self-control. Observing this day with faith and devotion brings mental clarity and lays groundwork for the rest of the Navratri's spiritual journey.

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 22, 2025 19:27:22 IST

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrating the nine forms of Goddess Durga, each day dedicated to a unique manifestation of divine energy. Day two, known as Dvitya Tithi, is devoted to Maa Brahmacharini, the symbol of devotion, perseverance, and inner strength. On this day, devotees perform sacred rituals, observe fasting, and offer prayers to seek her blessings for courage and spiritual growth. It is especially beneficial for those seeking discipline, mental clarity, and relief from challenges caused by Mars.

Which Goddess is Worshipped?

Day 2 of Shraddha Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. Brahmacharini means one who practices austerity. She is the manifestation of Goddess Parvati in a devoted, penitent, ascetic form. Her story is one of the deep penance to win Lord Shiva’s hand.

Date and Muhurats

In 2025, Day 2 falls on September 23 (Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashwin Month). Some auspicious muhurats for rituals: Brahma Muhurta, Pratah Sandhya, Abhijit, Vijaya Muhurta etc. are considered good for doing puja.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

  • Morning purification: Taking a bath early, cleaning the puja place
  • Kalash sthapana: The sacred pot, installed to invoke divine presence if not already set
  • Offerings: Flowers, notably hibiscus, sweets, fruits, offering requiring purity
  • Pooja accessories: Lighting, diya, incense, kumkum, etc.
  • Mantra chanting and aarti: Chanting “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah” and reciting Saptashati or other Durga stotras, followed by Arti in the morning and evening.
  • Fasting and Vrat: Many devotees observe fast or partial fast, maintain austerity

Significance and Meaning

Maa Brahmacharini embodies devotion, self-discipline, austerity, perseverance. Worshipping her brings inner strength, resolve, focus, and mental peace. She is believed to help devotees overcome challenges, reduce impulsiveness, and gain wisdom. Her worship is also said to help mitigate Mangal Dosha (applications related to Mars), is one’s horoscope.

Color and Symbolism

The auspicious color for the day 2 is red, symbolizing passion, energy, vigor, love. Wearing red, offering red flowers like hibiscus, etc. is considered favorable.

Which zodiac signs benefit most?

  • People with Mars, Mangal, Weak, Afflicted or placed unfavorably in their birth chart can gain relief through worship of Maa Brahmacharini.
  • Some sources say signs ruled by or associated with Mars, e.g. Aries, Scorpio might see both challenges due to Mars trait and also benefit from her blessings, strength, courage, clarity.
  • More generally, anyone seeking greater self-control, focus, endurance or wanting to build patience and inner calm will find this day especially powerful.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 2 celebrates Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of devotion and strength. Worshipping her with faith brings courage, discipline, and spiritual growth. It is especially beneficial for those with Mars-related challenges, helping balance emotions and guiding devotees toward inner peace, perseverance, and clarity for the days ahead.

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most

