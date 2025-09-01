Pitru Paksha 2025 Date: Check Important Dates, Significance, and How to Perform Rituals

LIVE TV
Pitru Paksha Shraddha Dates: Pitru Paksha 2025 will be from September 7 to September 21. This holy Hindu period is set aside for honoring ancestors by the observance of rituals (including Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan). The purpose of these rituals is to bring rest and freedom to the souls of the departed ancestors and blessings of wealth, happiness, and peace to the remaining living. It is also a time for families to come together to honor the lineage and express the wishes of forgiveness, while fulfilling the responsibility to perform the spiritual obligations. The last day of the Pitru Paksha is Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, prayers of hope can be offered for all ancestors, even if the actual date of death is unknown.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 1, 2025 14:27:00 IST

Pitru Paksha Shraddha Dates 2025: Pitru Paksha in 2025 is from September 7 (Sunday) to September 21 (Sunday), or Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima to Sarva Pitru Amavasya/Mahalaya Amavasya, which is highly regarded in accordance to Hindu tradition, as the period when one can offer their Salutations, Gratitude, Offerings, etc. to one’s ancestors, through Shraddha, Tarpan, Pind Daan, and other similar rites. 

 

Pitru Paksha Shraddha 2025: Important dates

  • Pitru Paksh begins from Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima – September 7, 2025
  • This will end on Ashwina Krishna Amavasya (Sarva Pitru Amavasya/Mahalaya Amavasya) – September 21, 2025
  • Every day, you can practice Shraddha according to the lunar tithi (calendar) of your departed ancestors.
  • Afterlife offerings of water, food, and prayer every day between 12 pm and 5 pm (this period is called Aparahna Kaal).
  • The last day (night) is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, where you could pray to your deceased ancestors, no matter when they died, if you do not know the proper death date.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Significance

Pitru Paksha are from ancient texts such as the Garuda Purana and Mahabharata, which stressed the spiritual importance of repaying the ancestral debt (Pitru Rin) involved in the ritual. Shraddha is believed to ensure rest and liberation (moksha) for departed souls, receive ancestral blessings of prosperity and harmony to the living, and is not, in general accepted, to engage in auspicious new ventures or celebrations, but only to remember and engage in spiritual activities.

 

Pitru Paksha 2025: Observance 

Families engage this time as an opportunity to establish a connection with their family lineage, ask for forgiveness, and provide an offering or devotional act to their ancestors, which they can feel good and ‘fulfill’ their sense of dharma. Failing to observe a donation or remembrance to their ancestors, when it is practicable to do so, may risk invoking Pitru Dosha, or family disharmonies and obstacles, while sincere observance will bestow health, happiness, and wealth.

 

Pitru Paksha will therefore serve a deep, familial purpose of giving honour to the ancestors and sustaining family blessings through rituals and prayers that have existed for generations.

