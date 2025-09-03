LIVE TV
Vamana Jayanti 2025: Who Was Vamana, Story Behind Tale of Lord Vishnu's Avatar

Vamana Jayanti 2025: Who Was Vamana, Story Behind Tale of Lord Vishnu’s Avatar

Vamana Jayanti 2025: Vamana Jayanti, a Hindu festival celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion is celebrated on September 04, 2025, on the Dwadeshi of the Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha.

Vamana avatar is Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as a Brahmin kid.
Vamana avatar is Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as a Brahmin kid.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 3, 2025 14:22:19 IST

Vamana Jayanti 2025: Vamana Jayanti, a Hindu festival celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion is celebrated on September 04, 2025, on the Dwadeshi of the Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. 

 

Which Incarnation of Lord Vishnu is Vamana?

Vamana is known as Lord Vishnu’s fifth incarnation. These avatars are believed to be manifested on the earth when in need. The Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu, also known as the dwarf incarnation. Lord Vamana is known for his cleverness and intelligence. He is often seen as a symbol of both humility and strength. 

 

Why Did Lord Vishnu Take the Vamana Avatar? 

Vamana avatar is Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as a Brahmin kid. Vamana Avatar, or Trivikrama Avatar, was taken by Lord Vishnu to bring balance in the world by defeating the Demon King Bali, an immortal Asura blessed with Amrit and one of the seven Chiranjeevi.

 

What is the Story Behind Lord Vishnu Vamana Avatar?

Lord Vishnu took the Vamana Avatar to control the king Mahabali, who had become very powerful. Then Lord Vishnu disguised himself as a Brahmin dwarf, Vamana, and asked for a plot of land three steps in his foot size. After King Mahabali granted his demand, he grew enormous; with one step, he covered the earth, with the second, he covered the heavens. For the third step, King Mahabali offered his head. Lord Vishnu was impressed to see King Mahabali’s devotion toward him so he blessed him and his return is celebrated during the Onam Festival. 

FAQ

  1. What is the real name of Mahabali? 
    The real name of King Mahabali is Bali or Maveli.
  2. Which god is Mahabali? 

    Mahabali is a good-hearted Asura king, and not an avatar of a god. 

  3. Which god is worshipped during the Onam Festival? Onam is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, celebrated to mark the return of King Mahabali.
  4. Is King Mahabali still alive? King Mahabali is an immortal figure who lives in the Patala lok and visits the Earth during the Onam festival. 
  5. Who is the wife of Mahabali? The wife of King Mahabali is Vindhyavali. In the story of Onam, she is the queen who poured water for Vamana, Lord Vishnu in his dwarf form, while King Mahabali washed his feet. 

 

 

Vamana Jayanti 2025: Who Was Vamana, Story Behind Tale of Lord Vishnu's Avatar

