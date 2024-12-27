Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

A recent Bharat Pulse Survey sheds light on how Indians are embracing AI, revealing fascinating insights into its use in both personal and professional domains.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an integral part of modern life, its adoption across India is a topic of growing interest. A recent Bharat Pulse Survey sheds light on how Indians are embracing AI, revealing fascinating insights into its use in both personal and professional domains.

Majority Still Hesitant to Use Artificial Intelligence

According to the survey, a significant 67% of respondents stated they do not use AI in their work or personal life. This majority reflects the skepticism or lack of access to AI-powered tools, which could stem from limited awareness, digital literacy challenges, or concerns about data privacy. For many, AI remains an abstract concept rather than a tool that can simplify daily tasks or enhance productivity.

Embracing Artificial Intelligence: The 29% Who Said “Yes”

On the flip side, 29% of respondents reported actively using AI in some capacity. This includes leveraging tools like virtual assistants (such as Siri or Alexa), AI-driven customer support, smart home devices, or professional tools for content creation, data analysis, and workflow automation. The steady adoption among this group indicates a growing awareness of AI’s potential to improve efficiency and decision-making.

The “Maybe” Factor: 4% Are Unsure

Interestingly, 4% of participants were unsure whether they use AI. This ambiguity may highlight a lack of understanding about what constitutes AI. For example, many people may not realize that everyday technologies like predictive text, recommendation algorithms on streaming platforms, or even mobile banking apps are powered by AI.

What This Means for India’s Artificial Intelligence Future

The survey results highlight a clear gap in AI awareness and adoption. While nearly one-third of Indians are embracing this technology, a large proportion remains disengaged. This presents an opportunity for educational initiatives, tech companies, and policymakers to bridge the digital divide and foster broader AI integration.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on work and personal life is expected to grow. Whether for simplifying tasks, enhancing creativity, or driving business growth, the adoption of AI in India may soon see a significant rise as awareness and accessibility improve.