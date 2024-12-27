Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

A recent Bharat Pulse Survey sheds light on how Indians are embracing AI, revealing fascinating insights into its use in both personal and professional domains.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an integral part of modern life, its adoption across India is a topic of growing interest. A recent Bharat Pulse Survey sheds light on how Indians are embracing AI, revealing fascinating insights into its use in both personal and professional domains.

Majority Still Hesitant to Use Artificial Intelligence

According to the survey, a significant 67% of respondents stated they do not use AI in their work or personal life. This majority reflects the skepticism or lack of access to AI-powered tools, which could stem from limited awareness, digital literacy challenges, or concerns about data privacy. For many, AI remains an abstract concept rather than a tool that can simplify daily tasks or enhance productivity.

Embracing Artificial Intelligence: The 29% Who Said “Yes”

On the flip side, 29% of respondents reported actively using AI in some capacity. This includes leveraging tools like virtual assistants (such as Siri or Alexa), AI-driven customer support, smart home devices, or professional tools for content creation, data analysis, and workflow automation. The steady adoption among this group indicates a growing awareness of AI’s potential to improve efficiency and decision-making.

The “Maybe” Factor: 4% Are Unsure

Interestingly, 4% of participants were unsure whether they use AI. This ambiguity may highlight a lack of understanding about what constitutes AI. For example, many people may not realize that everyday technologies like predictive text, recommendation algorithms on streaming platforms, or even mobile banking apps are powered by AI.

What This Means for India’s Artificial Intelligence Future

The survey results highlight a clear gap in AI awareness and adoption. While nearly one-third of Indians are embracing this technology, a large proportion remains disengaged. This presents an opportunity for educational initiatives, tech companies, and policymakers to bridge the digital divide and foster broader AI integration.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on work and personal life is expected to grow. Whether for simplifying tasks, enhancing creativity, or driving business growth, the adoption of AI in India may soon see a significant rise as awareness and accessibility improve.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

Filed under

AI Bharat Pulse Survey

Advertisement

Also Read

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox