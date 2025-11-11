Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

Bihar Exit Polls: Exit polls released on Tuesday evening, following the conclusion of the final phase of voting in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, predict a decisive victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA, led by the BJP and JDU, is projected to finish well above the majority mark, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan appears to be trailing significantly.

NDA Projected To Win 2025 Bihar Assembly By Multiple Exit Polls

As many as seven pollsters, including Matrize, People’s Pulse and Dainik Bhaskar, have estimated that the NDA could secure between 133 and 167 of the 243 seats in the Assembly. The majority mark stands at 122. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, is placed in the range of 70 to 102 seats across these surveys.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which had drawn attention for its statewide outreach campaign, appears to have made a limited electoral impact, with projections varying from 0 to 5 seats.

Also Read: Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Pollster-Wise Projections For 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

JVC Exit Poll

NDA: 135–150

Mahagathbandhan: 88–103

Others: 3–7

P-Marq Exit Poll

P-Marq’s projections place the NDA comfortably ahead.

NDA: 142–162

Mahagathbandhan: 80–98

Jan Suraaj: 1–4

Others: 0–3

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll

Dainik Bhaskar has also forecast an NDA return to power.

NDA: 145–160

Mahagathbandhan: 73–91

Jan Suraaj: 0–3

Others: 5–7

People’s Insight Exit Poll

People’s Insight predicts a strong showing for the ruling alliance.

NDA: 133–148

Mahagathbandhan: 87–102

Jan Suraaj: 0–2

Others: 3–6

Matrize Exit Poll

Matrize projects one of the highest tallies for the NDA.

NDA: 147–167

Mahagathbandhan: 70–90

Polstrat Exit Poll

Polstrat’s projections also show the NDA in a clear lead.

NDA: 133–148

Mahagathbandhan: 87–102

Others: 3–5

Bihar Assembly Election Results

While exit polls indicate a strong lead for the NDA, the final picture will become clear once counting concludes on November 14. Counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am across all 38 districts under heightened security measures.

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: Predictions Out, Matrize Gives Clear Majority To NDA In Bihar Elections