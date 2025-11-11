LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad Dharmendra Death delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Dainik Bhaskar’s fresh projections for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 give the NDA a clear lead. The survey estimates NDA at 145-160 seats and the Mahagathbandhan at 73-91, with Jan Suraaj and others getting 5-10. This comes as past Bihar exit polls in 2020 and 2015 showed how predictions have often sharply differed from final results.

Dainik Bhaskar predicts NDA majority in Bihar Elections 2025. Past exit polls in 2020 and 2015 show major variations from results. Photo: ANI.
Dainik Bhaskar predicts NDA majority in Bihar Elections 2025. Past exit polls in 2020 and 2015 show major variations from results. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 11, 2025 18:58:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Dainik Bhaskar is predicting a clear majority for the NDA bloc in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. According to its numbers, released on Tuesday, NDA is set to win 145-160, and Mahagathbandhan is about to win  73-91, while other parties, including Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj, are set to win 5-10.

2020 Bihar Elections Exit Polls vs Results

In 2020, exit polls predicted a close win for the RJD-led Mahagathbandha. An average of 11 exit polls predicted 125 seats for the coalition. The majority mark for the Bihar Assembly is 122 seats with a total of 243 seats. The exit polls predicted 108 seats for the JD(U)-led NDA. When the results finally came out, the results were completely different with NDA winning 125 seats while as Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. 

A few agencies like Patriotic Voter, P-Marq, and ABP News-CVoter predicted the NDA majority coming close to the results. However, News 18-Today’s Chanakya just predicted 55 seats for NDA while predicting all three projecting an NDA majority. News 18-Today’ Chanakya was the furthest off the mark with its prediction of 55 seats for the NDA and 180 seats for the Mahagathbandhan. 

2015 Bihar Elections Exit Polls vs Results

The 2015 Bihar elections were completely different from the 2020 and the current ones. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, archrivals RJD and JD(U) were fighting together against the BJP-led coalition, including undivided LJP, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Jitan Ram Manji’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

In 2015, exit polls predicted a close win for Mahagathbandhan, saying that the collation would cross the majority mark by just one seat. The average of six exit polls predicted 123 seats for Mahagathbandhan while giving 114 seats for NDA. 

However, the final results were completely different from the exit polls. RJD-JD(U)-Congress collation won 178 seats while the BJP-led NDA won just 58 seats. Among the five exit polls, three predicted a win for the  RJD-JD(U)-Congress collation while two predicted an NDA win. One agency even predicted a hung assembly. 

Among all agencies, the CNN IBN-Axis poll was the one that was closest in predicting the elections. It had predicted 176 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and 64 seats for the NDA.

Also Read:  Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: Predictions Out For NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Jan Suraaj, Check Numbers Here

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 6:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Election 2025bihar newsbiharelectionnewshome-hero-pos-2india news

RELATED News

Bihar Exit Polls: What Top 7 Pollsters Predict About NDA, Mahagathbandhan And Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj | Check All Numbers

How Many Seats Is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Winning In Bihar? Check Various Exit Poll Predictions

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: P-Marq Projects 142-162 Seats For BJP-JDU-Led NDA

Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 Prediction LIVE: People’s Pulse Predicts BIG WIN For NDA, Check Numbers Here

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: What Popular Chatbots Predict- NDA VS India Bloc VS Jan Suraaj

LATEST NEWS

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

Trending Eggless Cake Flavours You Must Try

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: What Popular Chatbots Predict- NDA VS India Bloc VS Jan Suraaj

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Results: Predictions Out, Matrize Gives Clear Majority To NDA In Bihar Elections

Terrorists Using Telegram To Plan Attacks? Red Fort Blast Puts Spotlight Back On App

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: When, Where to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, C Voter, Jan Ki Baat Seat Projections

‘Hunt Down Each And Every…’: Amit Shah Directs Agencies To Nab Culprits Behind Delhi Blast

Eden Gardens On High Alert As Security Tightened For India–South Africa Test Following Red Fort Blast

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video: Leopard Attacks Cop In Maharashtra As He Runs For His Life, Two Injured

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others
Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others
Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others
Bihar Elections Exit Polls: Dainik Bhaskar Predicts Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA, Check Predictions For Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishoor’s Jan Suraaj & Others

QUICK LINKS