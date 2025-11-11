Bihar Exit Poll Result 2025 LIVE: NDA VS India Bloc vs Jan Suraaj

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: November 11, 2025 08:49:43 IST
✍️ Written by: Vani Verma

As the two-phase polling (on November 6 and 11) in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly wraps up today, all eyes now turn to exit polls, and live updates. The official projections are likely to come after 6:30 p.m. once polling is over across the state. 
Matrize-IANS, offered the latest survey which projected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)- led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and their allies like, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-R), to get in an estimated 150-160 seats with a vote share of roughly 49%. They projected that the BJP would get 80-85 seats and the JDU would get 60-65 seats, with the minor partners rounding out the total.
The opposition INDIA alliance, including parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC) are projected to claim around 70-85 seats and ~36% vote share, with are RJD commanding around 60-65 of those seats. 
Another addition to the chaos of election season is the Jan Suraaj Party, founded and led by Prashant Kishor; while he will likely not win a large percentage of the votes away from the main parties (projected around 7%), he is likely to win around 2-5 seats and upset the current state elections strategy.

Key points:
Turnout polling: specific voter turnout data points from significant districts (ie. Seemanchal, Mithila, region surrounding Patna) 
Exit poll release, time and agency, methodology and caveats this and that.
Seat projection information: where does NDA and INDIA bloc and independent / third front/ small parties fall on the projection.
Highlight of the significant battleground seat: double checking internal surveys, key local issues play into the race. 
New player factor: youth unemployment issue (especially around out-of-state migration youth), new party’s entering the race, intra-coalition friction points. 
Leader focus: Nitish Kumar (JDU), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Prashant Kishor (JSP)
Possible outcomes: simple majority, hung assembly, small parties, kingmakers 
What that means for Indian politics nationwide: meaning for central politics and upcoming elections 

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for Bihar Exit Poll 2025 updates, expert analysis, and seat-by-seat predictions as soon as the numbers start coming in.

Live Updates

  • 08:41 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar elections 2025 Live Updates: Phase 2 begins today

    Bihar elections 2025 Live Updates: The second and final phase of the Bihar elections will take place on Tuesday. Out of 243 seats, voting will take place in 122 constituencies.

