Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Will Phase 2 Beat Phase 1's Turnout? Check Voting % at 9, 11, 1, 3 & 5 PM

Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is underway. Voter turnout updates will be announced at 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM by the Election Commission.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 09:06:04 IST

Today, the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is taking place in various districts, and voters have arrived relatively early in many polling locations, so the polls along the lines are longer in certain locations. The commission will provide reports of the voter turnout at regular times – likely at – 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM and 5 PM. 

Parties of all colours, from the NDA (BJP–JDU–LJP) to the INDIA bloc (RJD–Congress–Left) to Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, will closely monitor mood and enthusiasm of same-day voters, since turnout is a critical driver of wins in hotly contested elections.

Bihar Elections 2025: Turnout by 9 AM

Polls opened at 7 AM and we should see the first list of reported voter turnout by 9 AM. Early alerts seem to indicate that voter turnout was brisk in some polling booths, both urban and rural especially with races that are hotly contested.

Bihar Elections 2025: Turnout by 11 AM

By mid-morning turnout will have ticked up further. The Election Commission will report more updated totals by about 11 a.m. More voters will appear, especially women and youth in particular, to further increase turnout as the day goes on.

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter Turnout by 1 PM

At 1 PM, the next voter turnout update will be announced. Generally in the afternoon, voting slows down. However, this is usually followed by increased voter activity in the late afternoon. Poll officials aim to ensure smooth voting despite some long lines in locations.

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter Turnout by 3 PM 

As of 3 PM, overall voter turnout will be very strong throughout most major constituencies. The Election Commission will provide an updated turnout figure that will shed more light on where turnout is most prevalent. 

Bihar Elections 2025: Voter Turnout by 5 PM 

The final turnout figure will be provided once polls close after 5 PM.These final figures will indicate if Phase 2 can beat Phase 1, which had significant turnout numbers.

All voter turnout figures mentioned in this article are official updates released by the Election Commission of India at designated times. Any early reports or estimates are provisional and may change. The content is intended for informational purposes only and does not endorse any political party or candidate.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 9:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
