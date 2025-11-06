Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

On November 6, 2025, Bihar Assembly Elections kicked off with voting in 121 constituencies of 18 districts. These elections will be close contests primarily among the two major alliances: the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan and the emerging Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, etc. Polling commenced at 7 in the morning and was expected to continue until 6 in the evening at almost all places, allowing voters freedom of time in casting their votes.

Bihar Elections 2025: 13.13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2025 began on Thursday morning and by 9:00 AM the state had roughly a voter turnout of about 13.13% based on the Election Commission’s app which measures the turnout.

Voting started at 7:00 AM in 121 constituencies in 18 districts, starting the state of Bihar’s democratic routine. There had been instances of voters queuing early before they could vote and officials were overseeing the voting process and to ensure voters remained safe and there was a smooth voting process.

District-Wise Voter Turnout (As of 9 AM)

Saharsa: 15.27%

Samastipur: 12.86%

Saran: 13.30%

Sheikhpura: 12.97%

Siwan: 13.35%

Vaishali: 14.30%

Begusarai: 14.60%

Bhojpur: 13.11%

Buxar: 13.28%

Darbhanga: 12.48%

Gopalganj: 13.97%

Khagaria: 14.15%

Lakhisarai: 7.00% (lowest so far)

Madhepura: 13.74%

Munger: 13.37%

Muzaffarpur: 14.38%

Nalanda: 12.45%

Patna: 11.22%

Major Highlights

Polling got underway at 7 AM in 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar.

1,314 candidates are competing for the votes of more than 3.75 crore eligible voters this phase.

In six constituencies – Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and parts of Suryagarha — the voting time has been shortened for security concerns.

The election has several heavyweight contests, including contests for the seats of leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Samrat Choudhary.

The summons to the voters is loud and clear: Narendra Modi called on citizens to treat the day of voting as a “festival of democracy,” specifically nudging first-time voters to participate with fervor.

Special polling arrangements have been made: hundreds of booths are staffed by women or are fully accessible for persons with disabilities; all-women booths and model booths have been established in various locations.

Follow Up

The Bihar elections will move into the second phase of voting on November 11. The counting of votes for the two phases will take place on November 14, 2025, which will determine the political future of Bihar for the next five years.

This first phase of voting was important in shaping the mood of the electorate in the complicated political context of Bihar. Voters were excited to vote regardless of the challenging political environment which shows the spirit of democracy in Bihar.

The information provided is based on early election updates and official reports available at the time of publication. Figures and details may be subject to change as the Election Commission releases final data.

