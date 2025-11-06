LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Phase 1 of the Bihar Elections 2025 witnessed enthusiastic participation as voters turned out in large numbers across several constituencies. Polling remained largely peaceful, with security measures in place and a smooth voting process reported from most regions. Early data suggests a steady voter turnout, reflecting citizens’ strong engagement in shaping the state’s political future.

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 6, 2025 09:44:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

On November 6, 2025, Bihar Assembly Elections kicked off with voting in 121 constituencies of 18 districts. These elections will be close contests primarily among the two major alliances: the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan and the emerging Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, etc. Polling commenced at 7 in the morning and was expected to continue until 6 in the evening at almost all places, allowing voters freedom of time in casting their votes.

Bihar Elections 2025: 13.13% Voter Turnout by 9 AM.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2025 began on Thursday morning and by 9:00 AM the state had roughly a voter turnout of about 13.13% based on the Election Commission’s app which measures the turnout.

Voting started at 7:00 AM in 121 constituencies in 18 districts, starting the state of Bihar’s democratic routine. There had been instances of voters queuing early before they could vote and officials were overseeing the voting process and to ensure voters remained safe and there was a smooth voting process.

District-Wise Voter Turnout (As of 9 AM)

  • Saharsa: 15.27%
  • Samastipur: 12.86%
  • Saran: 13.30%
  • Sheikhpura: 12.97%
  • Siwan: 13.35%
  • Vaishali: 14.30%
  • Begusarai: 14.60%
  • Bhojpur: 13.11%
  • Buxar: 13.28%
  • Darbhanga: 12.48%
  • Gopalganj: 13.97%
  • Khagaria: 14.15%
  • Lakhisarai: 7.00% (lowest so far)
  • Madhepura: 13.74%
  • Munger: 13.37%
  • Muzaffarpur: 14.38%
  • Nalanda: 12.45%
  • Patna: 11.22%

Major Highlights

  • Polling got underway at 7 AM in 121 constituencies in 18 districts of Bihar.
  • 1,314 candidates are competing for the votes of more than 3.75 crore eligible voters this phase.
  • In six constituencies – Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and parts of Suryagarha — the voting time has been shortened for security concerns. 
  • The election has several heavyweight contests, including contests for the seats of leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Samrat Choudhary.
  • The summons to the voters is loud and clear: Narendra Modi called on citizens to treat the day of voting as a “festival of democracy,” specifically nudging first-time voters to participate with fervor.
  • Special polling arrangements have been made: hundreds of booths are staffed by women or are fully accessible for persons with disabilities; all-women booths and model booths have been established in various locations.

Follow Up

The Bihar elections will move into the second phase of voting on November 11. The counting of votes for the two phases will take place on November 14, 2025, which will determine the political future of Bihar for the next five years. 

This first phase of voting was important in shaping the mood of the electorate in the complicated political context of Bihar. Voters were excited to vote regardless of the challenging political environment which shows the spirit of democracy in Bihar.

The information provided is based on early election updates and official reports available at the time of publication. Figures and details may be subject to change as the Election Commission releases final data.

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bihar electionBihar Election 2025Bihar election highlightsbihar newsBihar Polls Phase 1Bihar voting updatesbiharelection-hero-4elections in Biharpolling dayturnoutvoter turnout

RELATED News

EVM Glitches Spark Chaos In Bihar: ‘Vote Thief’ Chants Erupt As Voting Halted In Vaishali, Darbhanga, And Raghopur

Bihar Election 2025: Important Things Voters Should Keep in Mind While Voting | Voter Guide

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Lalu Yadav And Family Casts Vote, Says Change To Start From Nov 14

Bihar Election 2025 Voting Day: Banks, Schools, Government Offices Closed Today, What’s Open?

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Key Constituencies And Key Candidates- Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur In Spotlight

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Steady After Tuesday’s Slide; Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Key Constituencies And Key Candidates- Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur In Spotlight

Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim, TCS, Britannia, and Zydus in Focus With Many Other, 6 November

Bihar Voting Time: Polling Begins For 121 Assembly Seats In Phase 1, Voting Till 5 PM

Delhi AQI Update: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog, AQI Remains In Poor Category

Anunay Sood, Renowned Travel Photographer And Influencer Passes Away At 32

Bihar Votes Today: Phase One Opens With 121 Crucial Seats| Key Points

Amazon Down: Thousands Of Users Report Checkout Issues, Here’s What We Know

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights
Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights
Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights
Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

QUICK LINKS