Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

The Election Commission of India has simplified voter access ahead of Bihar Election 2025. Here’s how to find your polling station, booth number, and voter details online in minutes.

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 14:45:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Bihar is preparing for the 2025 Assembly Elections, and Voters across the state have gotten ready to cast their vote. So, in the interest of moving the process along son time the Election Commission of India has made available a easy way for citizens to locate the polling station, booth number, and their voter information online. Here is a simple step by step guide with quick easy tips to reference your vote and all associated information prior to voting.

Step 1: Go to the Official Voter Information Portal

Go to the official National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) at https://www.nvsp.in/

You can also check your Voter ID details, polling station location, electoral roll details through the Voter Helpline App, available on Android and iOS devices.

Step 2: Click on “Know Your Polling Station”

When you visit the website or app, you will see an option to select in order to receive your polling station information. Select “Know Your Polling Station” or “Search in Electoral Roll”. Enter either:

Your EPIC Number (Voter ID number), or Your Name, Father’s Name, Age, Gender, District

After providing the necessary information, you will be shown your polling booth information, part number, and constituency on the screen. 

Step 3: Voter Helpline App for Polling Station Location

The Election Commission has designed an app that may assist you in locating your polling station. The Voter Helpline App not only provides a Google Map route to the polling station but also makes your vote more accessible. In addition to providing locating services to your polling station, the app provides election updates, check voters list status, and download a digital voter slip.

Step 4: Contact Voter Information Office

If there are issues at the polling booth or you can’t find your name on the list of people eligible to vote, please contact your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or go to your District Election Office. You can also contact the ECI Helpline at 1950 about all things voter.

Make Your Vote Count

It’s smart to check to make sure you have a voter ID, you’re on the electoral roll and you know your polling station, so that you can vote with confidence on Election Day. A few minutes of preparation will help ensure that everything goes smoothly, so you can vote.

Information is based on official Election Commission sources. Voters are advised to verify details through the NVSP portal or the Voter Helpline App for the most accurate updates.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:45 PM IST
Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar Pollsbooth numberelection commission of indiahow to voteNVSPpolling stationvoter helpline appVoter IDvoter list

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS