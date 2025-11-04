LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah Confident NDA Will Win 160+ Seats, Slams Congress for Attacking PM Modi

Amit Shah said the NDA will win over 160 seats in the Bihar elections, defended Nitish Kumar, attacked Congress leaders, and stressed the NDA’s focus on inclusive development and governance.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 14:38:25 IST

Darbhanga (Bihar): On November 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win a majority in the next Bihar assembly elections, saying the ruling coalition will win more than “160 seats” and “form the next government” with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“You see, the NDA in Bihar is fully united and we are confident about our performance and prospects of government formation,” Amit Shah said in an interview with Times Now.

“We will win more than 160 seats and form a government in Bihar,” Shah said in an interview with Times Now on Monday, adding, “Nitish Kumar is the CM here and Narendra Modi is the PM there. The CM’s seat is not vacant, and neither is the PM’s” he said.

Amit Shah slams Congress leaders

Amit Shah also rebuked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar campaign. 

In response to Gandhi’s comment that the PM should “dance Bharat Natyam for votes” and Kharge’s comment that Modi’s rallies were a “wedding celebration,” Shah said these statements show “the Congress’s frustration.”

“Every time, the Congress has used abusive language against Modi ji, be it Mani Shankar Aiyar or others, and every time, the people of this country have responded by ensuring victory for the BJP. This time too, it will backfire,” he added. 

Clarification on Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Shah also spoke about the concerns raised regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar that were raised by opposition parties. He clarified that SIR is merely a regular administrative exercise carried out by the Election Commission.

“SIR is not happening only in the states where there are elections. It is happening in stages, with 2025 and 2026 already underway, and 2027 to follow later. It has been conducted 11 times since 1955,” he said, adding that over 65 lakh names were identified by the Election Commission, not the government, Shah said, “The Election Commission has identified them, not us. It is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure that only citizens aged 18 years or older are registered. The Supreme Court has not done this, the Election Commission has, as part of its constitutional duty.”

Focus on Inclusive Development

While responding to opposition claims of welfare schemes being used for electoral benefits, Shah said the NDA’s initiatives were aimed at empowering all sections of society.

“Women, youth and farmers are not a caste formula; it is a social formula. Dalits, backward classes, farmers, and even poor Muslims have benefited. The criterion is not caste; it is inclusive national development,”  he explained.

He said the Modi government’s pro-poor policies had built public trust and brought empowerment to over 50% of the population.

“The future of the country’s poor lies with the NDA,” Shah asserted.

On Opposition and Law & Order Issues

Speaking of the RJD leader Anant Singh arrested in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, Shah said that the opposition might first want to get its own house in order with “Jungle Raj.”

“The decision to give him a ticket is that of his party. Anand Singh has a criminal record, but he is not someone who deserves punishment like Lalu ji. Lalu ji has already been punished and released on health grounds. And Rahul ji is doing rallies with him, raising hands together,” Shah said. 

Amit Shah’s remarks highlight the NDA’s campaign confidence, its emphasis on welfare-driven governance, and its counterattack against opposition criticism ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections.

INPUTS FROM ANI.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:38 PM IST
