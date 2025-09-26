Diljit Dosanjh credits Emmy nomination to his 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has earned dual nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards, bringing happiness to the entire team.

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama, took to his Instagram handle to share his reaction.

“It’s all because of @imtiazaliofficial Sir,” the actor-singer wrote, crediting the achievement to the film’s director.

Dosanjh will compete against some of the world’s most acclaimed talents. The 2025 International Emmy Best Actor nominees include David Mitchell for ‘Ludwig,’ Oriol Pla for ‘Yo, Adicto (I, Addict),’ and Diego Vasquez for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’

Parineeti Chopra, who also played a crucial role in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, couldn’t stop gushing over the team. “WOOOHOOOO! Proud of my Team Chamkla!”

The film has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it a double celebration for the team.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film tells the story of Punjab’s iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the “Elvis of Punjab.” Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, whereas Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film’s live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated. (ANI)

