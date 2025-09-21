LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul donald trump ani-89 australia bcci 11 Big Takeaway Bihar Adhikar Yatra Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 21:13:03 IST

'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): ‘Suited and booted’ Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal posed together for the shutterbugs before attending the screening of musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi’ at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) here.

Ranbir and Vicky were seen twinning in black.

'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

The duo also posed for a group picture with filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Earlier on September 17 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation “Mera Desh Pehle’ was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital.

The event was conceptualised by renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir.

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in MP, PM Modi said, “… There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation… Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family’s system crumbles. That is why ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters…” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: nmaccranbir kapoorthe-untold-story-of-shri-narendra-modiVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Karisma Kapoor wishes "precious sister" Kareena on her birthday
"I feel responsible towards people": Mohit Chauhan on being part of 'Namo Yuva Run' in Himachal
Nana Patekar's 'Nirmala Gajanan Foundation' to aid families affected by cross-border shelling in Operation Sindoor
Milind Soman flags off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Mumbai, says "It's PM Modi's dream to make India drug-free"
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calls his honour "well-deserved"

LATEST NEWS

Minerva Public School advances to Under-17 Subroto Cup knockouts
Elon Musk’s Contradictory H-1B Visa Tweets Go Viral After Trump’s $100,000 Fee Hike: ‘I Will…’
Pawan Kalyan Roars At OG Pre Release Event, Gives Grand Entry Amid Rain, Forgets That He Is Deputy CM, WATCH
"GST reform will only benefit those who have money," says Prashant Kishor after PM's address
Israeli PM calls UK, Canada, Australia's decision to recoglise Palestinian state 'absurd'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says singer Zubeen Garg's last rites to be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23
Day 1 Of Navratri And GST 2.0! Here’s The List Of Items Getting Cheaper And Costlier
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
Industry leaders urge single-window clearance for GCCs, startups amid US H1B visa policy changes
SAI Sonipat first team to seal knockout berth with dominant win
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'
'Love & War' co-stars Ranbir, Vicky pose together at screening of musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

QUICK LINKS