LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 10:35:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a warning to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ for calling Mumbai as Bombay by the celebrity guests at his show.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, took to his X handle to issue a warning to Kapil Sharma’s show for airing the episodes in which a celebrity guest was seen addressing the state ‘Mumbai’ as ‘Bombay’.

Khopkar alleged that the term ‘Bombay’ is still frequently used by celebrity guests on Kapil Sharma’s show, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, anchors, and in several Hindi films.

While recalling the official recognition of the term ‘Mumbai’ for the state by the Maharashtra government in 1995, MNS leader issued a “request-cum-warning’ to respect the changed nomenclature and use the term ‘Mumbai’ in their shows.

He wrote, “Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood’s Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai.”

He shared the video of one of the episodes from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ in which Huma Qureshi was seen speaking about how her brother Saqib Saleem has always been supportive of her after they faced challenges in ‘Bombay’ as outsiders.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ follows the format of interviewing the celebrity guests with the inclusion of comedy sketches. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show’s cast also includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The first season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment and sports industries. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bombayentertainmentmns-warningmumbaithe great indian kapil show

RELATED News

Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 to mark a decade of cinema, event dates announced
'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals
Manoj Bajpayee left struggling as Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap seek his 'blessings'
Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer 'Maharani 4', calls it an "honour"
Saiyaara OTT Release Date: India's highest-grossing love story to stream soon; Here's where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film

LATEST NEWS

Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City
Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'

QUICK LINKS