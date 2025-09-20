LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 19:17:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha announced the upcoming edition of the Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) 2025 in Mumbai.

Sinha, who graced the event as a chief guest, was also joined by singer Kailash Kher and actor Akhilendra Mishra, among others. The Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 will be held from December 21-25, 2025, at the historic sites of Rajgir in Bihar, celebrating the confluence of legacy, language, and literature.

Speaking about the festival, Shatrughan Sinha described it as a “historic cultural renaissance” and a “grand confluence of India’s literary, linguistic, and artistic brilliance.”

“It will not only showcase the richness of our past and the vitality of our present but also pave the path for a celebrated future for Indian languages and culture. With luminaries from art, literature and cinema gracing the event, this festival will be marked as a cultural landmark in India’s modern history,” he said, as per a press release.

Festival director Ganga Kumar explained how the festival focuses on reconnecting with the civilizational values and intellectual spirit of Nalanda. “By hosting scholars, artists, and storytellers here, we want to inspire future generations to embrace both tradition and modernity in their pursuit of knowledge,” he added.

Through this initiative, a series of events will be carried out to nurture dialogue, creativity, and cultural exchange in the run-up to the festival.

Many other prominent personalities also arrived at the event, including Pahlaj Nihalani, Vineet Kumar, Shahu Patole, Rumy Jaffrey, Faisal Malik, Pradaeep Sinha, Sushil Pandey and Leena Yadav.

Besides celebrating the world of literature, the Nalanda Literature Festival will also mark the launch of the NLF website. Many guests from more than 10 Indian diaspora countries will attend the festival, making it a global celebration of India’s intellectual, cultural, and literary heritage. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newsmumbainalanda-literature-festivalshatrughan-sinha

RELATED News

"Operation underway": Manoj Bajpayee teases 'The Family Man 3' update as show completes six years of debut
'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore
Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise
Singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem completed in Singapore: Assam CM
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM

LATEST NEWS

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to field; Wellalage named in Sri Lanka's final XI
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Tulsi Collapses After Seeing Pari and Ranvijay Together
Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg’s Forced Participation In North East India Festival
Government Of India Responds To The Restrictions On US H1B Visa, Check Here
Rail Neer gets cheaper: Railways cuts prices by Rs 1 after GST reduction
India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation
From Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Use These Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Have Dinner With Any Sports Star
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join

QUICK LINKS